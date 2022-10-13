ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania robbery suspect seen wielding sword, wearing clown mask

By Vivian Muniz
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzzz4_0iXkMrYH00

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating an armed robbery that involved a suspect using a sword while wearing a clown mask.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday early morning around 4:50 a.m. troopers was called to the Uni-Mart on State Route 115 for an armed robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cIfT_0iXkMrYH00
Pennsylvania State Police

The suspect pictured gained entry through the back of the business, police stated.

PSP says the suspect demanded the cashier to open the register while holding a samurai sword and wearing a clown mask.

After taking the money, the suspect left the business and traveled into a nearby wooded area, police say.

State police are describing the suspect as a white man with gray sweatpants, white t-shirts, and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or call PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271. Police advise to not approach the suspect if you encounter them.

Comments / 36

Aleshia swift
3d ago

if I was working there that would have been the last decision that clown ever made 🤷‍♀️

Reply(8)
11
