Disneyland ticket prices rise again. Will people keep buying?

In this April 30, 2021, file photo, a family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. | Jae Hong, Associated Press

Disney officials confirmed Tuesday that ticket prices have increased for Disneyland and California Adventure parks, as well as the parks’ Genie+ service, according to ABC 7 . The increased price on a one-day pass jumped by 9% and Genie+ increased by $5.

How much do Disneyland tickets cost now?

Fortune reports that a single-day ticket will cost $114 to $179, depending on the day’s demand. The prices were previously $104 to $164. Two-day tickets also increased from $255 to $285, a 12% rise.

Since 2016, Disney parks have used a demand pricing system that offers tickets at a lower price for unpopular days and a higher price for anticipated higher traffic days, according to The Los Angeles Times . The same system will still be used for the new prices.

The lowest price for a park hopper ticket will now cost $179, when it was perviously $164. Park hopper tickets range now from $179 to $244 depending on the day, according to ABC 7.

The cost of preferred parking, which is closer to trams, will also rise from $45 to $50, and Genie + will rise to $25.

When do the new Disneyland prices go into effect?

The new ticket prices went into effect on Oct. 11.

What do people think of the new price increase?

Fans are not happy about the new increases, and Fortune reports that the increase has some fans saying that the prices could limit their visits. However, for some, the prices will not be stopping them.