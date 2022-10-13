Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who's seeking re-election to the House in the elections less than four weeks away, lashed out at Rep. Mayra Flores, his Republican challenger, in the race to represent Texas' 34th Congressional District, during a speech earlier this week, claiming that she "can't think for herself, can't speak for herself, can't act for herself, can't vote for herself."

