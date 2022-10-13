Read full article on original website
Media blast DeSantis easing voter rules in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian because they are more Republican
Media pundits claimed Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pulled back voting restrictions only for "Republican strongholds" in the wake of Hurricane Ian hitting Florida.
Mike Pence praises Arizona for breaking through 'ceiling' on school choice
Former Vice President Mike Pence praises Arizona for leading the nation in educational freedom by expanding school choice legislation to all K-12 students.
Florida 'Good Samaritan' discovers $150,000 worth of cocaine washed-up on shoreline, hands it to authorities
Florida officials say that a Good Samaritan discovered more than $150,000 worth of cocaine on the shores of Daytona Beach and handed it to authorities
Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: State trial juror dismissed for possible flirting with defendant
A female juror was dismissed in the state trial connected to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's alleged kidnapping plot over alleged non-verbal flirting with defendant Paul Bellar.
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
Border governors taking action on illegal immigration because Biden administration caused crisis
Border governors taking action on illegal immigration like sending thousands to sanctuary cities is because Biden administration caused crisis and won’t fix it.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
McMullin's campaign has paid out over $1.6 million to Dem firms despite calling himself an 'independent'
Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican, has paid over $1.6 million to Democratic firms despite running as an independent.
Dem candidate running in contentious House race says his female opponent can't 'think' or 'speak' for herself
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who's seeking re-election to the House in the elections less than four weeks away, lashed out at Rep. Mayra Flores, his Republican challenger, in the race to represent Texas' 34th Congressional District, during a speech earlier this week, claiming that she "can't think for herself, can't speak for herself, can't act for herself, can't vote for herself."
Gov. Hochul orders investigation after New York teacher told to take down 'progress pride' flag
New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an investigation into a school that forced a high school teacher to remove her pride flags from the classroom.
Trump endorses Republican Rep. Zeldin in New York governor 'toss up' race against Democrat Hochul
Former President Donald Trump gave his "complete and total" endorsement to Rep. Lee Zeldin in the high stakes gubernatorial race against Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Zeldin outlines first actions he'll take as NY gov if he beats Hochul
Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor of New York, outlined actions he wants to take immediately upon taking office if he defeats.Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Queen of Norway's U.S. tour concludes: "We share hopes, fears, values, and dreams for the future"
The Queen of Norway, Her Majesty Sonja Glücksburg, concluded her visit to Minnesota on Sunday, her first visit to the United States in a decade.
Injured Colorado hiker missing for 2 nights rescued after train passenger spots her on riverbank
A hiker who fell and broke her leg on the Colorado Trail near Deer Park, Colorado, was rescued after a passenger on a passing train spotted her lying on a riverbank,
Rep. James Comer calls out politicized FBI leadership: 'Resign, be accountable' for wrongdoings
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses the need for the FBI to be investigated and reformed following scandals and whistleblower testimonies on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Indiana teacher arrested after admitting to making 'kill list' targeting students, staff members: police
An elementary school teacher admitted to making a "kill list" that included plans to kill herself, students and staff members, according to police in East Chicago, Indiana.
California inmate dies in prison attack, making him third in 11 days: police
Terence Coleman was killed by two fellow inmates at High Desert State Prison in Northern California, the third inmate killed at three separate prisons in the state in 11 days.
Dems under fire after ties to lawmaker who wants to criminalize parents who don’t affirm LGBT kids exposed
Democrats remain silent after swapping endorsements with State Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, after she introduced a bill that would penalize parents for not affirming their LGBT children.
Mississippi police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Greenville, Miss. is mourning the loss of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 31, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 11. Stewart leaves behind a 3-year-old son and her parents.
