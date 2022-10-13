ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Me too
2d ago

Who is he possibly going to call for his 12 witnesses?? I have so much respect for Judge Dorow for being able to maintain her composure when this idiot is playing games. My prayers continue for anyone involved that is involved in the trial. Know that Waukesha is behind you.

oldwhitewoman
1d ago

I personally don’t believe there is any reason to keep him alive. He was out on bail for attempting to run over his girlfriend. He intentionally drove into a crowd killing 6–KILLING 6 and injuring 62. So many lives tragically changed forever and they are allowing this remorseful clown to make a circus of it. Our justice system is broken. So much more consideration is given to violent criminals than to their innocent victims.

Carole Valentine
2d ago

so much time....so much tax payers money. I also admire the judge for her patience and composure. Let's end this. Prayers to all the people involved.

