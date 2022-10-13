Read full article on original website
Mark Mierzejewski
1d ago
maybe if biden had to pay for some things like gas.food bills like energy he and his policy people would understand what real America is going through.vote red
The Terminator
1d ago
All the economy has done since then has declined. Dump the Dems this November and get the country back on a prosperous track.
Cool hand Doogle
3d ago
The more Joe says is the gift that keeps giving…….keep going Joe..don’t let them muzzle you! 😂😂
'The Five' on Kamala Harris blaming Republicans for the border crisis
This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 11, 2022
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Biden’s lies and outright fabrications are constantly dismissed, downplayed and softened by media
A New York Times report that referred to President Biden’s fabrications and lies as "folklore" with "factual edges shaved off" proves the media gives him a pass.
Joe Biden Mocked for Saying He Was 'Raised in the Puerto Rican Community'
President Joe Biden was ridiculed on Twitter after claiming he was "politically" raised in the Puerto Rican community during a press conference held on the U.S. island territory. The president and first lady visited Puerto Rico on Monday to meet with community leaders and families impacted by Hurricane Fiona after...
Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough
In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: Psaki says if media don’t cover, Hunter Biden isn’t news
This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows the ridiculous spin liberal flacks are eager to use to deflate the Hunter Biden scandal story as the midterm elections near. In focus this week is former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the Hunter Biden story is a big zero since she hasn’t seen it show up on the front pages of many of the nation’s newspapers.
Washington Examiner
FBI official who shut down key Hunter Biden details called to testify by top Republicans
The FBI agent who recently left the bureau following whistleblower allegations that he shut down key details about the Hunter Biden investigation must testify, House Republicans have demanded. Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed up a line of inquiry into...
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress:’ ‘What planet is this guy on?’
President Biden’s comments attacking Republicans following the latest inflation report on Thursday were slammed on social media for being tone-deaf and threatening.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.
Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman
Former National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Matt Gorman called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday after she refused to admit President Biden had made a gaffe at a speaking event. Gorman reacted on "The Faulkner Focus" after Biden looked in the crowd for deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., sparking a flurry of questions from reporters to Jean-Pierre.
The One Poll That Shows Why Democrats Should Worry About the Midterms
A clear majority of registered voters believe Republicans would handle the economy better than President Biden's party.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
