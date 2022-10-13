It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race.“These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on Telegram on Aug. 6. “Our children’s lives and futures are at risk when our school boards here in Florida and around the nation shove (critical race theory) and transgender nonsense down their throats.”A few days later, the retired three-star Army general who spent decades enmeshed in international conflict weighed in again on the local election....

