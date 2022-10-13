Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”
How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race.“These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on Telegram on Aug. 6. “Our children’s lives and futures are at risk when our school boards here in Florida and around the nation shove (critical race theory) and transgender nonsense down their throats.”A few days later, the retired three-star Army general who spent decades enmeshed in international conflict weighed in again on the local election....
Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON — (AP) — From his home in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graeme Dean says there’s plenty that’s disheartening about the state of the country and politics these days. At the center of one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, he’s on the receiving end of a constant barrage of vitriolic advertising that makes it easy to focus on what’s going wrong.
For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?
WASHINGTON — (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump, who refused to exit the stage after his defeat, has spent months raging against Joe Biden, reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a straightforward referendum on the incumbent president.
South Korea is turning away Russians trying to escape Putin's military draft by sea
Only two Russians are known to have made it inside the country by boat and tourist visa. A South Korean lawmaker said it could turn into a "human rights issue."
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief has reiterated his appeal to Russia to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross “full access” to all prisoners of war. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday this is required under international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws
ATLANTA — (AP) — Rhonda Briggins spent much of Election Day in 2020 at an Atlanta polling place handing out water and snacks to encourage voters to stay in an hourslong line to cast their ballots, something her historic Black sorority has done for decades in Georgia. This...
Fetterman Seizes on ‘Wegners’ Gaffe as Oz Campaign Mocks His Health
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate running in the tempestuous race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, released a video statement scorning his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, for mocking his health. “So Dr. Oz likes to make fun of me missing a word or mushing two words together,” said Fetterman, 53, who suffered a stroke in May. In the TikTok, the lieutenant governor offered his viewer “an example” of what it was like to speak after having a stroke, going on to describe Oz’s verbal—and viral—gaffe in April, when the crudité-hunting Republican combined the names of two real-life Pennsylvania grocery stores...
New Zealand MP says Rocket Lab launches could betray country’s anti-nuclear stance
A New Zealand commercial space company, Rocket Lab, has faced new opposition to its activities on behalf of foreign militaries, with one New Zealand Green MP saying its actions could fly in the face of the country’s anti-nuclear stance. The American-New Zealand company, founded by Peter Beck in 2006,...
Asian shares decline as markets keep eyes on China meeting
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai in early trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures rose. The meeting in China, which opened Sunday, is...
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, October 13th
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck. CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.
