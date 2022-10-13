ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’

Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”
The Independent

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race.“These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on Telegram on Aug. 6. “Our children’s lives and futures are at risk when our school boards here in Florida and around the nation shove (critical race theory) and transgender nonsense down their throats.”A few days later, the retired three-star Army general who spent decades enmeshed in international conflict weighed in again on the local election....
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — (AP) — From his home in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graeme Dean says there’s plenty that’s disheartening about the state of the country and politics these days. At the center of one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, he’s on the receiving end of a constant barrage of vitriolic advertising that makes it easy to focus on what’s going wrong.
IMMIGRATION
KIRO 7 Seattle

For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump, who refused to exit the stage after his defeat, has spent months raging against Joe Biden, reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a straightforward referendum on the incumbent president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KHQ Right Now

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief has reiterated his appeal to Russia to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross “full access” to all prisoners of war. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday this is required under international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Fetterman Seizes on ‘Wegners’ Gaffe as Oz Campaign Mocks His Health

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate running in the tempestuous race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, released a video statement scorning his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, for mocking his health. “So Dr. Oz likes to make fun of me missing a word or mushing two words together,” said Fetterman, 53, who suffered a stroke in May. In the TikTok, the lieutenant governor offered his viewer “an example” of what it was like to speak after having a stroke, going on to describe Oz’s verbal—and viral—gaffe in April, when the crudité-hunting Republican combined the names of two real-life Pennsylvania grocery stores...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, October 13th

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck. CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.
