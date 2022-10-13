Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Not Another White Christmas: How Advertising Has Progressed Its Representation
Marketers are ensuring the ghosts of Christmas past don't return to haunt them this holiday season as they are expected to continue their push for wider representation within their ad campaigns.
AdWeek
Forbes’ Event Revenue Rises 60% as It Embraces Hybrid Formats
The business news publisher Forbes has seen revenue from its events division rise significantly this year after it transitioned most of its portfolio...
AdWeek
Pio: The Creation of a Tech Brand Saving SMBs Space and Time
"We believe that the internet should not evolve to become one big mall called Walmart or Amazon. We really want to give the small brands rocket fuel so that they can compete with the best technology," explained Magne Hattland, vp and head of Pio, a fully automated ecommerce fulfillment service from Norwegian storage company Autostore.
AdWeek
Nordic Hotel Chain Scandic Promises to Be 'Your Friend in Town'
Travel is rarely easy whether its for work, to visit friends or family or just to escape for some time away. In response, Nordic hotel chain Scandic has released a campaign to promote itself as a place for people can depend on when away from home.
AdWeek
Marketers Should Reassess Process Before Making Those Budget Cuts
In the course of my nearly decade-long experience of building a company, I've had hundreds of investor meetings. Fundraising has never really been...
AdWeek
Semafor Woos Advertisers with Promises of Depolarization
The business news publisher Semafor launched Tuesday morning after months of anticipation, debuting in the process a number of original editorial and commercial...
AdWeek
Seeing Lizzo on Tour? Consider Stopping By This 15-Foot Booty, Courtesy of Yitty
Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably...
AdWeek
Meta Loses Tribunal Appeal and Must Sell off Giphy
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered social media giant Meta to sell Giphy, having found that the deal to buy the platform "would limit choice for social media users and reduce innovation in the country's display advertising."
AdWeek
Netflix Launches New Profile Transfer Feature for Password-Sharing Users
Netflix is making it easier for password-sharing users to set up their own accounts with a new tool that allows them to move their profile while keeping all of their customized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other preferences. The "much requested" Profile Transfer feature rolls out to...
