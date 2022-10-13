Josh Huestis Foundation planning crosstown tailgate, elite hoops camp, other events for Great Falls athletes

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Injuries forcing No. 2 Billings West to become 'different good team' as Golden Bears top No. 3 Great Falls CMR
BILLINGS — Billings West volleyball coach Kelly Grossman wanted to remind her team what it could be, not to dwell on what it was. So, trailing Great Falls CMR by 10 points in the first set of Saturday’s match between two top-3 teams, Grossman called a timeout to deliver that message to her Golden Bears.
Watch: 'Murmuration' of birds over Great Falls
Murmuration - a large flock of birds that move that swiftly and in tandem, mimicking the moves of surrounding birds, creating a swirling "moving cloud" of activity.
Fairfield Sun Times
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
What was that loud noise in Great Falls on Wednesday morning?
An incident at the Calumet refinery on Wednesday got the attention of many Great Falls and Black Eagle residents.
montanarightnow.com
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
Candidate Alden Tonkay censured by county Republicans
Tonkay filed on January 13 to run for HD 82, the opening day candidates could file. He is running against Democrat Mary Caferro.
montanarightnow.com
High risk narcotics related warrant served at residence in Great Falls Friday night
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A warrant was served by the Great Falls Police Department’s (GFPD) High Risk Unit Friday night. Around 8:15 pm, the unit served a high risk narcotics related warrant on the 1200 block of 6th Ave. South. GFPD says Jack Gillespie was arrested without incident and...
Young woman identified as Great Falls crash victim
Family and friends gathered near the crash site on Saturday evening for a memorial/vigil to honor Godat.
theelectricgf.com
City considering $421K contract for GFFR overhead doors
During their Oct. 18 meeting, City Commissioners will consider awarding a $421,868 contract to Door Systems of Montana-Great Falls to replace the overhead doors at Great Falls Fire Rescue stations. The project is being funded with American Rescue Plan Act, or federal COVID relief, funds. “The need for new overhead...
theelectricgf.com
County Commission candidate: Don Ryan
Former clerk and recorder/election administrator, Montana Senate for 8 years (committees, education-chair, business and labor, finance and claims, energy and telecommunications, Fish and Game); Great Falls School Board for 10 years and current County Commissioner. Q: Why are you running?. A: When I was appointed , I committed to run...
