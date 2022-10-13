ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Albemarle teachers defend transgender students at ACPS board meeting

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Albemarle County teachers continue to push back on the governor's proposed transgender policy. Many speaking in support of transgender students at Thursday night's school board meeting since the district put out a statement last week against the policy. A lot of topics were discussed...
Beyond the Headlines – Oct. 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Beyond the Headlines, News Anchor, Ashley Brooks, and Jim Spencer the editorial page editor at the Daily Progress, discuss the events surrounding the Madison County School. Board’s decision to ban sexually explicit books. Comments? Email beyondtheheadlines@cbs19news.com.
Charlottesville Police investigating a shooting incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --At approximately 5:15 on October 15th, police a CPD Officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Downtown Charlottesville. Upon arrival, they discovered a male juvenile with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UVA ER with serious injuries. If you...
Shots fired incident in Charlottesville

Early Sunday morning at approximately 2:39 AM, police responded to a reported incident at the 800 block of Hardy drive for shots fired. A building was struck and no injuries were reported. There was no description reported for the suspect. If you have any information please call Charlottesville Police at (434)-970-3280.
FDA approves the bivalent vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19NEWS) -- On Wednesday, October 12th, the FDA approved the bivalent vaccines for ages 5 to 11. This vaccine will help protect people against the original variant as well as Omicron and its variants, such as BA-5, which account for 80 percent of COVID infections in Virginia and across the country.
Greene County school teacher contributes to publication

GREENE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A Greene County history teacher was recently chosen to contribute to a new publication. Stephanie Hammer, a teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has added a chapter to a publication titled "Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students." She says it...
Stay Local, Play Local: Virginia Wine Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, hear from Tasha Durette, with Black Women Who Wine. She discusses some local winery events that are coming in Charlottesville as a part of the blended vineyard universe. For more information, click here.
Seeking entries for annual poetry contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Poets have until Oct. 25 to enter a contest sponsored by the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and WriterHouse. According to a release, entrants need to be at least 18 years old submitting an original, unpublished poem that is 30 lines or less. This is the sixth...
Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
VDOT crews finish culvert project, Nelson County road reopens

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road has reopened now that crews have been able to finish a project on it. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Glade Road near James River Road reopened to traffic on Friday. It closed following heavy rainfall in August, and...
UVA men and women show out in Blue-White Scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia fans got their first look at both Tony Bennett and Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's squads ahead of the men's and women's basketball seasons. Kadin Shedrick led the way for the men with 15 points, while Armaan Franklin (14 points), Jayden Gardner (13), Ben Vander Plas (13),...
Nelson's Adonijah Hubbard not slowed by life's hurdles

LOVINGSTON, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- At 5'9", 170 pounds, Nelson County's Adonijah Hubbard is not your typical linebacker, not that it really matters. "We played little league football together. When I first saw him honestly I was scared and he was an aggressive kid honestly," Nelson County senior WR/FS Daveon Rose said, "This man when he plays, he plays it was crazy."
