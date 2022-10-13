Read full article on original website
Albemarle teachers defend transgender students at ACPS board meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Albemarle County teachers continue to push back on the governor's proposed transgender policy. Many speaking in support of transgender students at Thursday night's school board meeting since the district put out a statement last week against the policy. A lot of topics were discussed...
ACPD responds to report on potential bias policing in traffic stops
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police responded to the recent report on potentially biased policing in traffic stops. We spoke with the Commander of Professional Standards for ACPD Capt. Darrell Byers to get his reaction to Albemarle’s numbers in the report. "I don’t think we have...
Beyond the Headlines – Oct. 14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Beyond the Headlines, News Anchor, Ashley Brooks, and Jim Spencer the editorial page editor at the Daily Progress, discuss the events surrounding the Madison County School. Board’s decision to ban sexually explicit books. Comments? Email beyondtheheadlines@cbs19news.com.
Charlottesville Police investigating a shooting incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --At approximately 5:15 on October 15th, police a CPD Officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Downtown Charlottesville. Upon arrival, they discovered a male juvenile with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UVA ER with serious injuries. If you...
Shots fired incident in Charlottesville
Early Sunday morning at approximately 2:39 AM, police responded to a reported incident at the 800 block of Hardy drive for shots fired. A building was struck and no injuries were reported. There was no description reported for the suspect. If you have any information please call Charlottesville Police at (434)-970-3280.
FDA approves the bivalent vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19NEWS) -- On Wednesday, October 12th, the FDA approved the bivalent vaccines for ages 5 to 11. This vaccine will help protect people against the original variant as well as Omicron and its variants, such as BA-5, which account for 80 percent of COVID infections in Virginia and across the country.
Revising approach to allocate money for affordable housing, homelessness support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City officials say there is money available for affordable housing and homelessness support initiatives. According to a release, the Charlottesville City Council adopted the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment in November 2021. This included the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Plan, and as part of the work to...
Greene County school teacher contributes to publication
GREENE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A Greene County history teacher was recently chosen to contribute to a new publication. Stephanie Hammer, a teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has added a chapter to a publication titled "Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students." She says it...
City council plans to hire more bus drivers and create routes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- City council is hoping to hire new school bus drivers and create new routes no later than November 9th. The schools currently have eight drivers but hope to add four more soon. They say there need to be 40 drivers to be fully staffed. Driver...
Stay Local, Play Local: Virginia Wine Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, hear from Tasha Durette, with Black Women Who Wine. She discusses some local winery events that are coming in Charlottesville as a part of the blended vineyard universe. For more information, click here.
Seeking entries for annual poetry contest
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Poets have until Oct. 25 to enter a contest sponsored by the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and WriterHouse. According to a release, entrants need to be at least 18 years old submitting an original, unpublished poem that is 30 lines or less. This is the sixth...
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
VDOT crews finish culvert project, Nelson County road reopens
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road has reopened now that crews have been able to finish a project on it. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Glade Road near James River Road reopened to traffic on Friday. It closed following heavy rainfall in August, and...
UVA men and women show out in Blue-White Scrimmage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia fans got their first look at both Tony Bennett and Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's squads ahead of the men's and women's basketball seasons. Kadin Shedrick led the way for the men with 15 points, while Armaan Franklin (14 points), Jayden Gardner (13), Ben Vander Plas (13),...
Nelson's Adonijah Hubbard not slowed by life's hurdles
LOVINGSTON, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- At 5'9", 170 pounds, Nelson County's Adonijah Hubbard is not your typical linebacker, not that it really matters. "We played little league football together. When I first saw him honestly I was scared and he was an aggressive kid honestly," Nelson County senior WR/FS Daveon Rose said, "This man when he plays, he plays it was crazy."
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Western Albemarle at Louisa County
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Even with seasons going in different directions, when Louisa County and Western Albemarle meet up the Jefferson District clash is typically entertaining. "It doesn't matter what records are, it doesn't matter who's supposed to win who's not supposed to win," Louisa head coach Will Patrick...
