Motorsports

racer.com

'He knows what he did was wrong' - Wallace

Bubba Wallace did not admit to intentionally spinning Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but the 23XI Racing driver was clearly angry at the reigning series champion. The two were racing side-by-side off Turn 4 when Wallace bounced off the wall. Larson had made a three-wide move into Turn 3, diving underneath Kevin Harvick and Wallace. Harvick lifted while Larson started coming up the track alongside the 23XI driver.
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

INSIGHT: Kurt Busch details the factors that went into his ‘unselfish’ decision

Kurt Busch believes his decision to step away from full-time NASCAR racing next season is an “unselfish” act with respect to the future of 23XI Racing. Busch has not raced since July after suffering a concussion in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Saturday morning at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch announced he was still not 100% with his health or cleared to race, and that he will not compete full-time in 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Goble rebounds to flag-to-flag TA2 West win in Utah

Race two of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC) concluded with Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang capturing his second win of the 2022 season. After brake issues while leading derailed his fight for a win in yesterday’s race one, Goble led from green flag to checkers, dominating the event to take the top step of the podium in a caution-free race.
MOTORSPORTS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
racer.com

Kurt Busch calls time on full-time Cup career, Reddick to make early 23XI switch

Kurt Busch made it official on Saturday morning in his hometown that he will not compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. “This NASCAR village is my home and I love it here,” a statement on Busch’s Twitter page read, which he also read in the Las Vegas media center. “28 years ago, I stood in this area of the desert and took a glamour shot with my first race car, which I built with my dad and my family. Racing is all I have ever known. My passion, worth ethic, and persistence have helped me reach all the dreams that a kid could dream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

Sims fitting comfortably into Cadillac GTP seat

Alexander Sims is an established works driver, boasting a resume stacked with experience in Formula E and sports cars for BMW and, most recently, Corvette Racing. But he had never competed in the top prototype class. That’s set to change because the 34-year-old London native was recently announced as a...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Voting now open for CForce Trans Am Fan Favorite Awards

Voting is now open for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s CForce Fan Favorite Awards. Fans can vote for their favorite drivers in three categories:. Visit www.GoTransAm.com/Vote to place your vote between now and Friday, October 21. Winners will be announced at the Trans Am Series Championship Awards Gala in Austin, Texas on Sunday, November 6.
AUSTIN, TX
racer.com

Last-lap victory for Wold among Saturday highlights at Fall Historics

Another day of perfect weather provided the ideal setting for close and competitive racing Saturday at the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics where five more feature race winners took to the top step of victory lane at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Clear and sunny skies returned to Road Atlanta...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Records fall as Trans-Am West's Goble sets TA2 pole at Utah Motorsports Campus

Practice and qualifying have concluded for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship doubleheader weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC). Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang set the pace in qualifying with a record-setting time of 1m55.141s, which earned him the Motul Pole Award and the top spot in the TA2 class for the third race in a row. Goble has shown speed all weekend, topping the first practice session and finishing second in final practice.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Fall Historics wraps with repeat and first-time feature race winners

Historic Sportscar Racing’s Fall Historics concluded Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta where one driver stepped up for his first feature race victory of the weekend and two others turned in repeats of Saturday’s winning performances on the 2.54-mile road course just north of Atlanta. Simon Foweather scored...
ATLANTA, GA
racer.com

VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca

“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

An Xfinity Series fall Vegas two-in-a-row for Berry and JRM

Josh Berry’s resume would indicate he’s a top-shelf short track racer, but the JR Motorsports driver may need to expand that profile. Berry’s No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet led a commanding 65 laps en route to the win in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday – his second victory in the last three races on the high-banked 1.5-miler.
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

Andersen Promotions announces rebranding

Andersen Promotions has rebranded the opening steps of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Moving forward, the collective branding for the driver development program will be known as the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires. USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires will now become an official step on the ladder alongside USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires (formerly Indy Pro 2000).
BUSINESS
racer.com

Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
racer.com

Inside the SCCA - Flagging 201 with Ben Tyler

This week’s episode of Inside the SCCA is the latest in our ongoing series in what I like to call ITS University. These podcasts are great training for newbies and a fantastic refresher for us veterans. This episode we look at all the flags SCCA uses except for the blue flag — we’re going to dedicate a whole episode to that one. Our guest is the 2022 SCCA Flagging and Communications Worker of the Year – Ben Tyler. Drivers should also check this one out because we’ve all seen a driver come to pit lane after seeing a black stick.
SPORTS
racer.com

Elliott Budzinski blog: history, culture and motorsport

I’m now two weeks into the month-and-a-half long journey that the Team USA Scholarship has afforded me and wow, a lot has happened since my last blog. We’ve spent a good many days at a variety of tracks with the Ammonite Motorsport crew, with a race meeting at Castle Combe, testing at Pembrey Circuit and then at Snetterton Circuit. I couldn’t be happier with how well everyone has gelled together. Andy Low and the whole team have been incredibly professional and yet made us feel like family.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

'It hurts to lose like that' - Chastain feels the sting of old tires at Vegas

Despite understanding his tire disadvantage against Joey Logano, losing the South Point 400 didn’t feel any better for Ross Chastain. He lost the lead to Logano with three laps to go. The No. 22’s fresher tires prevailed as the Penske driver charged through the field to lock in his Championship 4 spot. Chastain, who led a race-high 86 laps, finished second.
MOTORSPORTS

