racer.com
'He knows what he did was wrong' - Wallace
Bubba Wallace did not admit to intentionally spinning Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but the 23XI Racing driver was clearly angry at the reigning series champion. The two were racing side-by-side off Turn 4 when Wallace bounced off the wall. Larson had made a three-wide move into Turn 3, diving underneath Kevin Harvick and Wallace. Harvick lifted while Larson started coming up the track alongside the 23XI driver.
racer.com
23XI, NASCAR garage react to Kurt Busch stand-down announcement
His 23XI Racing team was one of many in NASCAR who were quick to react to Kurt Busch’s announcement this morning that he will not return to competition this season or race full-time in 2023. “From the day Kurt Busch joined our team, we knew he was going to...
racer.com
INSIGHT: Kurt Busch details the factors that went into his ‘unselfish’ decision
Kurt Busch believes his decision to step away from full-time NASCAR racing next season is an “unselfish” act with respect to the future of 23XI Racing. Busch has not raced since July after suffering a concussion in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Saturday morning at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch announced he was still not 100% with his health or cleared to race, and that he will not compete full-time in 2023.
racer.com
Goble rebounds to flag-to-flag TA2 West win in Utah
Race two of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC) concluded with Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang capturing his second win of the 2022 season. After brake issues while leading derailed his fight for a win in yesterday’s race one, Goble led from green flag to checkers, dominating the event to take the top step of the podium in a caution-free race.
racer.com
Bell, innocent bystander at Vegas, back behind the playoff 8-ball
Christopher Bell is once again in a NASCAR Cup Series playoff hole, but this time not of his own doing after getting caught in the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson mess at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell was collected on the frontstretch on lap 95 when Wallace spun Kyle Larson...
racer.com
Kurt Busch calls time on full-time Cup career, Reddick to make early 23XI switch
Kurt Busch made it official on Saturday morning in his hometown that he will not compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. “This NASCAR village is my home and I love it here,” a statement on Busch’s Twitter page read, which he also read in the Las Vegas media center. “28 years ago, I stood in this area of the desert and took a glamour shot with my first race car, which I built with my dad and my family. Racing is all I have ever known. My passion, worth ethic, and persistence have helped me reach all the dreams that a kid could dream.
racer.com
Sims fitting comfortably into Cadillac GTP seat
Alexander Sims is an established works driver, boasting a resume stacked with experience in Formula E and sports cars for BMW and, most recently, Corvette Racing. But he had never competed in the top prototype class. That’s set to change because the 34-year-old London native was recently announced as a...
racer.com
Voting now open for CForce Trans Am Fan Favorite Awards
Voting is now open for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s CForce Fan Favorite Awards. Fans can vote for their favorite drivers in three categories:. Visit www.GoTransAm.com/Vote to place your vote between now and Friday, October 21. Winners will be announced at the Trans Am Series Championship Awards Gala in Austin, Texas on Sunday, November 6.
racer.com
Last-lap victory for Wold among Saturday highlights at Fall Historics
Another day of perfect weather provided the ideal setting for close and competitive racing Saturday at the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics where five more feature race winners took to the top step of victory lane at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Clear and sunny skies returned to Road Atlanta...
racer.com
Records fall as Trans-Am West's Goble sets TA2 pole at Utah Motorsports Campus
Practice and qualifying have concluded for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship doubleheader weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC). Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang set the pace in qualifying with a record-setting time of 1m55.141s, which earned him the Motul Pole Award and the top spot in the TA2 class for the third race in a row. Goble has shown speed all weekend, topping the first practice session and finishing second in final practice.
racer.com
Palou to make FP1 debut for McLaren at USGP, O’Ward in Abu Dhabi
Alex Palou will make his FP1 debut for McLaren at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas, with Pato O’Ward set for his outing in Abu Dhabi. The two IndyCar stars have been testing a 2021 McLaren this year, with the most...
racer.com
Fall Historics wraps with repeat and first-time feature race winners
Historic Sportscar Racing’s Fall Historics concluded Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta where one driver stepped up for his first feature race victory of the weekend and two others turned in repeats of Saturday’s winning performances on the 2.54-mile road course just north of Atlanta. Simon Foweather scored...
racer.com
VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca
“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
racer.com
An Xfinity Series fall Vegas two-in-a-row for Berry and JRM
Josh Berry’s resume would indicate he’s a top-shelf short track racer, but the JR Motorsports driver may need to expand that profile. Berry’s No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet led a commanding 65 laps en route to the win in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday – his second victory in the last three races on the high-banked 1.5-miler.
racer.com
Andersen Promotions announces rebranding
Andersen Promotions has rebranded the opening steps of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Moving forward, the collective branding for the driver development program will be known as the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires. USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires will now become an official step on the ladder alongside USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires (formerly Indy Pro 2000).
racer.com
Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream
The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
racer.com
Logano avoids drama and rockets to Vegas win, entering Championship 4
A slow pit stop ended up being a blessing for Joey Logano and Team Penske at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano won Sunday’s race with the aid of fresh tires to help him chase down Ross Chastain over the final 16 laps. The winning pass came with three laps to go.
racer.com
Inside the SCCA - Flagging 201 with Ben Tyler
This week’s episode of Inside the SCCA is the latest in our ongoing series in what I like to call ITS University. These podcasts are great training for newbies and a fantastic refresher for us veterans. This episode we look at all the flags SCCA uses except for the blue flag — we’re going to dedicate a whole episode to that one. Our guest is the 2022 SCCA Flagging and Communications Worker of the Year – Ben Tyler. Drivers should also check this one out because we’ve all seen a driver come to pit lane after seeing a black stick.
racer.com
Elliott Budzinski blog: history, culture and motorsport
I’m now two weeks into the month-and-a-half long journey that the Team USA Scholarship has afforded me and wow, a lot has happened since my last blog. We’ve spent a good many days at a variety of tracks with the Ammonite Motorsport crew, with a race meeting at Castle Combe, testing at Pembrey Circuit and then at Snetterton Circuit. I couldn’t be happier with how well everyone has gelled together. Andy Low and the whole team have been incredibly professional and yet made us feel like family.
racer.com
'It hurts to lose like that' - Chastain feels the sting of old tires at Vegas
Despite understanding his tire disadvantage against Joey Logano, losing the South Point 400 didn’t feel any better for Ross Chastain. He lost the lead to Logano with three laps to go. The No. 22’s fresher tires prevailed as the Penske driver charged through the field to lock in his Championship 4 spot. Chastain, who led a race-high 86 laps, finished second.
