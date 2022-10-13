Kurt Busch made it official on Saturday morning in his hometown that he will not compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. “This NASCAR village is my home and I love it here,” a statement on Busch’s Twitter page read, which he also read in the Las Vegas media center. “28 years ago, I stood in this area of the desert and took a glamour shot with my first race car, which I built with my dad and my family. Racing is all I have ever known. My passion, worth ethic, and persistence have helped me reach all the dreams that a kid could dream.

