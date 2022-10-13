ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

Salem man dead after motorcycle crash in Beverly

A 41-year-old Salem man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Beverly early Sunday morning, according to a report by Boston 25 News. According to the report, police responded to McKay Street just before 2 a.m. The motorcycle, which appeared to have struck a utility pole, was on its side and the driver was laying on the ground.
BEVERLY, MA
Officials identify Kevin Shaw as pedestrian in fatal Acton crash

The investigation into the Thursday death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Acton remains ongoing, law enforcement officials confirmed. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows are investigating the death of Sudbury resident Kevin Shaw, according to a mutual statement released by the DA’s office. Preliminary findings indicate Shaw was allegedly struck by the 17-year-old driver of a Subaru wagon at around 6:33 a.m. on Great Road.
ACTON, MA
Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse

A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
WORCESTER, MA
Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident

Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
LEICESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Israel#Beth Israel Deaconess#Traffic Accident#Newton Id D#Newton North High School#Needham Police#Wcvb#Day Middle Schools
Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester

People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston police warn parents about fake kidnapping scam

Police in Boston are warning parents of young students about scams where the scammers falsely say the parents’ child is in danger or has been kidnapped. According to the police department, there have been three separate incidents of kidnapping scams involving Boston Public Schools families. Parents of students enrolled in the district have received calls saying the child, referred to by name, was in danger or kidnapped, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union.
BOSTON, MA
Everett worker rescued after hours trapped in scrap metal shredder, reports say

A man working at a scrap metal business in Everett was rescued Thursday afternoon after hours spent trapped in a metal shredding machine, reports said. According to CBS Boston, an employee of Scrap-It Inc., a scrap metal recycling center, was caught in the shredder for several hours Thursday afternoon, requiring the help of first responders from four cities to free him.
EVERETT, MA
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
Haverhill, Malden teachers prepare for potential strikes Monday

Two teachers’ unions in Massachusetts have voted to authorize strikes to begin Monday if negotiations do not finish over the weekend. The Malden Education Association and Haverhill Education Association both voted to authorize strikes on Friday, saying that their districts were failing to meet students’ needs, according to MEA.
MALDEN, MA
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Providence Bruins, 4-3, at home

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) erased one-goal deficits on three separate occasions, but the Providence Bruins (2-0-0-0) held on for a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center. Power plays would have a handprint on this contest, and it began with Providence rookie Georgii Merkulov capitalizing on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
After rains, over 900,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River

After a rainy Thursday in Worcester, 911,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Friday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
