Salem man dead after motorcycle crash in Beverly
A 41-year-old Salem man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Beverly early Sunday morning, according to a report by Boston 25 News. According to the report, police responded to McKay Street just before 2 a.m. The motorcycle, which appeared to have struck a utility pole, was on its side and the driver was laying on the ground.
Officials identify Kevin Shaw as pedestrian in fatal Acton crash
The investigation into the Thursday death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Acton remains ongoing, law enforcement officials confirmed. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows are investigating the death of Sudbury resident Kevin Shaw, according to a mutual statement released by the DA’s office. Preliminary findings indicate Shaw was allegedly struck by the 17-year-old driver of a Subaru wagon at around 6:33 a.m. on Great Road.
Four injured in stabbing in Boston’s Theater District, Dorchester man arrested
Four men were injured in a stabbing incident in Boston’s Theater District early Sunday morning, according to Boston Police Department. Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with four counts each of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife).
Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse
A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
Very high speed played role in Honey Dew Donuts crash in Worcester, initial investigation shows
Very high Speed was a factor in a crash Thursday night that ended with a Honda Civic inside the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Boulevard surrounded by glass and debris, according to a preliminary investigation by Worcester police. The driver lost control of his car and hydroplaned, according to...
Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident
Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
Truck rollover closes Boston’s Storrow Drive; driver hospitalized
A truck rolled over on Storrow Drive in Boston after sheering its roof early Friday morning. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, Boston 25 News reported. The extent of the driver’s injuries remains undisclosed. The 3:30 a.m. crash also shut down Soldiers Field Road between Cambridge Street...
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
Stephanie Fernandes sentenced to 8 to 10 years in fatal stabbing of Andrew Wagner
Stephanie Fernandes, the former Worcester woman convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing death of her fiancé Andrew T. Wagner, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison. In June, a Worcester Superior Court jury found Fernandes guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing...
Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester
People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
Boston police warn parents about fake kidnapping scam
Police in Boston are warning parents of young students about scams where the scammers falsely say the parents’ child is in danger or has been kidnapped. According to the police department, there have been three separate incidents of kidnapping scams involving Boston Public Schools families. Parents of students enrolled in the district have received calls saying the child, referred to by name, was in danger or kidnapped, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union.
Everett worker rescued after hours trapped in scrap metal shredder, reports say
A man working at a scrap metal business in Everett was rescued Thursday afternoon after hours spent trapped in a metal shredding machine, reports said. According to CBS Boston, an employee of Scrap-It Inc., a scrap metal recycling center, was caught in the shredder for several hours Thursday afternoon, requiring the help of first responders from four cities to free him.
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
Helfand’s Deli to open in old Sahara restaurant spot in Worcester on Oct. 27
Worcester residents will soon have the chance to get New York-style deli staples on Highland Street. Helfand’s Deli announced on social media Friday that it will be opening in a little less than two weeks on Thursday, Oct. 27. Certified Public Accountant Carl Goldstein is behind the deli, along...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ticket sold in Worcester Saturday
A $100,000 winning Mass Cash ticket was sold in Worcester on Saturday. The winning ticket was sold at a Honey Farms location in the city. It was the highest prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. Overall, there were 200 lottery prizes worth at least $600 sold or claimed in the...
Haverhill, Malden teachers prepare for potential strikes Monday
Two teachers’ unions in Massachusetts have voted to authorize strikes to begin Monday if negotiations do not finish over the weekend. The Malden Education Association and Haverhill Education Association both voted to authorize strikes on Friday, saying that their districts were failing to meet students’ needs, according to MEA.
Ware to name gym after longtime AD Paul Orszulak: ‘It’s something I never expected’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Paul Orszulak spent decades giving everything he had to the town of Ware and particularly the students at Ware Junior/Senior High School. Now, the town is giving back to him.
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Providence Bruins, 4-3, at home
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) erased one-goal deficits on three separate occasions, but the Providence Bruins (2-0-0-0) held on for a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center. Power plays would have a handprint on this contest, and it began with Providence rookie Georgii Merkulov capitalizing on...
Springfield Democratic City Committee opens coordinated campaign office
The Springfield Democratic City Committee inaugurated its new coordinated campaign headquarters at 1168 Boston Road Sunday afternoon with nearly all Democratic candidates for state and local offices gathering to celebrate the opening. Also on hand was Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, now the Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor. The president of...
After rains, over 900,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River
After a rainy Thursday in Worcester, 911,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Friday morning.
