ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fight over William Husel deposition in civil cases continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fight over whether former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel's deposition should be sealed continues. Husel faced 14 murder charges linked to doses of fentanyl and other drugs he ordered for his patients. He was acquitted of all charges by a jury earlier this year.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy