'Who responds when 911 has an emergency?' Ohio-TERT in Florida to assist 911 call centers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the aftermath of a natural disaster, public safety communication centers can face major challenges including maintaining enough staff to respond to an overwhelming amount of calls at 911 centers. That's where the Ohio Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce (Ohio TERT) comes in. A few days...
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes uniform policy to expand tattoo acceptance for troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced Friday a change to the division's uniform policy that will expand tattoo acceptance for troopers. Effective immediately, OSHP said current troopers and potential applicants are allowed to wear long-sleeve uniforms to cover tattoos. As part of the...
Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
Fight over William Husel deposition in civil cases continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fight over whether former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel's deposition should be sealed continues. Husel faced 14 murder charges linked to doses of fentanyl and other drugs he ordered for his patients. He was acquitted of all charges by a jury earlier this year.
