You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Brooklyn Nets Waive Recent Golden State Warriors Player
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets waived Chris Chiozza. He played in 34 games for the Golden State Warriors this past season.
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to heartbreaking Dikembe Mutombo news
Dikembe Mutombo is one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA and one of the best and most prolific shot-blockers in basketball history. But in a recent update, he and his family revealed that he is battling a serious health concern. According to a statement released...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core
NBA analyst Bill Simmons explains why the Golden State Warriors will show the door to Green and focus on their young core.
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA・
Warriors Teammates Describe Klay Thompson In One Word: "Captain Of The Ocean... Holy Cannoli."
Recently Golden State Warriors team described Klay Thompson in a single word with words such as Captain of the Ocean and Holy Cannoli.
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Sends Message To Trent Frederic
Trent Frederic was a healthy scratch for the Boston Bruins in their season-opening win against the Washington Capitals, but will slot into the lineup Saturday night. The Boston forward will play on the third line and Craig Smith will move up to the top line after Jake DeBrusk suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday that will sideline him Saturday. Frederic did get into a bit of penalty trouble last year and was outplayed during training camp and preseason, but he’ll get his chance in front of the Bruins’ home crowd and under a new head coach.
Red Sox World Series champion thinks Boston will ‘regret’ Carlos Correa contract
If the Boston Red Sox don’t figure out a way to keep Xander Bogaerts, some fans would be happy if the team pursued Carlos Correa, instead. The 2021 Platinum Glove shortstop is reportedly planning to opt out of the lucrative short-term deal he signed with the Minnesota Twins just last season, in what many expected to happen anyway.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
Lakers fans are ashamed after the team suffered an embarrassing 133-86 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NESN.com
Why Jaylen Brown Will Be Celtics’ Best Player This Season
Let’s get this out of the way first: This isn’t a story pinning Boston Celtics combo guard Jaylen Brown against his teammate Jayson Tatum. Both are elite players and after it was tirelessly questioned whether the two stars could co-exist on the floor together, they proved they could last year as evidenced by leading the Celtics to an appearance in the NBA Finals.
