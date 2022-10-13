Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
'Justice needs to be served': Oklahoma woman left unresponsive on mother's doorstep
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The family of Britney Harris is searching for answers after the 27 year-old woman was left at her mother's doorstep unresponsive on Oct. 3 at around 10:30 p.m. Harris was taken to the hospital where her medical team put her on life-support. Harris's family...
Authorities find missing teen in Nebraska with deceased female in the trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have identified a missing teen, Tyler Roenz, after a chase that left made him crash the vehicle he was driving. The Harris County Sheriff's Office say that the vehicle was located in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Police chased after the vehicle until Tyler crashed. Tyler sustained...
Deadline to register to vote in the Oklahoma November election is midnight
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The clock is ticking. Oklahomans have until midnight to register to vote in the November elections. Many local groups are encouraging you to get out and make your voice heard. "This vote will determine our next Governor, our two U.S. Senators, congressional districts are...
California program paying residents $1,000 to not have a car, watchdog reports
WASHINGTON (TND) — In this week's Waste of the Week, a California program is paying people not to have a car and Oregon is spending nearly $90 million to fund a practically empty pre-K program. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to discuss...
Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
