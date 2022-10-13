Read full article on original website
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
NXT Level Up Results (10/14): Tank Ledger Teams With Ikemen Jiro, Ivy Nile In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/14) - Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson...
Rey Mysterio Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown Roster, Earns Intercontinental Title Shot
Rey Mysterio appeared on the October 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and he was ready to quit. Fighting with his own son on Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio approached Triple H and told him he was quitting WWE. Triple H, instead of letting Rey Mysterio quit, offered him a spot in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match.
Happy Corbin Says Triple H Is Trying To Bring The Edge Back To His Character
Baron Corbin is getting his edge back. Corbin has gone through many character changes throughout his time in WWE, beginning as the lone wolf in NXT and now acting as Happy Corbin after striking it rich. During his time in NXT, Corbin worked with Triple H, who helped crafted his early persona.
LA Knight Puts WWE On Notice, The Firm Wins Matt Hardy's Contract | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 14, 2022. - LA Knight competed in his first match since he dropped the Max Dupri moniker and defeated his former Maximum Male Model client månsôör. After the match, he put the roster on notice.
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
Rosa Mendes Says The Only Way She Would Compete In A WWE Royal Rumble Match Is For Charity
Rosa Mendes talks about competing in one more match. Royal Rumble surprises have become a staple of the annual tradition and ever since 2018, that has also meant several comebacks for women competitors with the addition of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Over the years, names like The Bella Twins,...
Rob Fee Hired As WWE Director Of Longterm Creative, More Details
WWE has added an interesting name to their employ, in an equally interesting spot. Fightful has learned that horror writer Rob Fee recently joined the company, starting full time work in October, and officially signing this week for the spot of Director of Longtime creative. Fee has worked as a horror writer and worked Marvel in the past and has been well regarded for his work. He's penned comics for Spider-Man, Daredevil, Avengers, and was head writer on several Disney shows.
Bray Wyatt, Good Brothers, The Kingdom, Brock Lesnar Make Moves! Grapsody 10/15/22
Will Washington, Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey bring you all the wrestling news for October 15, 2022.
Saraya Confirms She Spoke To Triple H Before Signing With AEW, Thought About Returning To WWE
At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's (Paide in WWE) contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury. On October 13, Fightful...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sioux City, IA (10/15): Seth Rollins In The Main Event
WWE held a live event on October 15 from the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sioux City, IA (10/15) - Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Damien Priest & Rhea Ripley. -...
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/15): Junior Heavyweight Title Match, Last Man Standing Match Booked
NWA USA Results (10/15) Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) Kratos tells May Valentine that Aron Stevens isn't retried and they're not going to Brazil, before saying Aron will fight him. NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion: Homicide (c)...
Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return
Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8): The Beast Defends WOW Title
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode four of its show on October 8. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8) - WOW Tag Team Championships Tournament Semi Final:...
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
ProSouth Wrestling Whatley vs. Black Results (10/14): Joe Black Battles Brandon Whatley
ProSouth Wrestling held an event on October 14 from the ProSouth Palace. Fans can watch the full event in the video above. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Whatley vs. Black Results (10/14) - Aaron Dallas & Saraya Saber def. The Primacy. - Trever Aeon def. Dorian.
IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership On 10/13, Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on October 13 drew 94,000 viewers. This number is up from the 89,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. The demo rating increased on October 13, drawing a 0.03 rating in the 18 to 49...
Kimber Lee Gives Update On Current Status With IMPACT Wrestling
Kimber Lee still has time left on her IMPACT Wrestling contract. Kimber Lee officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling on August 4, 2020 and was a consistent television presence, mostly teaming with Su Yung. Lee hasn't wrestled on IMPACT television since the December 9, 2021 episode of Before The IMPACT, but she says she is still under contract with the promotion.
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
