Hanover, NH

dartmouthsports.com

Records Fall as Dartmouth, Thai Win Lady Blue Hen Invitational

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Dartmouth women's golf team finished the fall slate on a high note by winning the Lady Blue Hen Invitational, shattering the program record for a three-round tournament by 15 strokes with a 16-over 880. Freshman Sophie Thai led the charge with her second 69 (-3) of the weekend, cruising to medalist honors by five strokes with a 69-72-69—210 (-6), also a program record.
HANOVER, NH
unhwildcats.com

Defense Stifles Dartmouth in 14-0 Win to Claim Granite Bowl

HANOVER, N.H. – Sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer (Roswell, Ga.) passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the University of New Hampshire football team won the Granite Bowl with a 14-0 non-conference victory against Dartmouth College at Memorial Field on Saturday afternoon. Brosmer capped the first possession of...
DURHAM, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Thai, Dartmouth Lead Field at Lady Blue Hen Invitational

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Freshman Sophie Thai finished the first two rounds of the Lady Blue Hen Invitational with a 141 (-3) to lead the field and carry the Dartmouth women's golf team to the top of the leaderboard in the 12-team field at 13-over par (295-294—589). The Big Green, which recorded their lowest 36-hole score in relation to par ever, will enter the final round on Sunday with a 5-stroke lead over Penn with 37th-ranked Harvard 11 strokes back.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Caps Strong Weekend With Three-Set Triumph at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. — The Dartmouth volleyball team was strong start-to-finish and used a comeback in the final set to down Cornell on its home court Saturday evening. The Big Green's prolific attack that registered a .327 hitting percentage, clearing the .300 mark for a fifth time this season, was paced by Kauany Gutz. The freshman went for a career-high 15 kills on just 28 attacks (.429). Ellie Blain and Bomi Ogunlari combined for 23 kills and were also incredibly efficient. Ogunlari hit .667 with 12 attacks for a second consecutive match.
ITHACA, NY
dartmouthsports.com

Men’s Soccer Outlasts Yale to Secure First Ivy League Victory

HANOVER, N.H. — Fueled by the energy of a raucous Saturday night crowd at Burnham Field, the Dartmouth men's soccer team defeated the Yale Bulldogs by a score of 3-2. The Big Green were lifted to victory by three different goal scorers to pick up their first Ivy League win of 2022.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Men’s Soccer Looks to Knock Off Yale at Burnham Field

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team is set for an Ivy League matchup against the Yale Bulldogs this Saturday night. The Big Green look to build off a midweek victory at home against Hartford and win their first conference match of the season. Last time out, the...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Gives No. 15 Harvard All It Can Handle in Slim 3-2 Defeat

HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team was leading or tied for all but 5:20 of Friday's game against No. 15 Harvard, but two of the Crimson goals came in the span of 3:54 of the fourth quarter to help them down the Big Green, 3-2. Dartmouth had an answer after Harvard took its first lead (2-1) with 7:07 on the fourth-quarter clock, as freshman Zoe Schaffer scored her first-career goal in impressive fashion. However, the Crimson answered less than two minutes later for what proved to be the game-winner.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Women’s Soccer Closes Out Homestand with Penn and Colby-Sawyer

Dartmouth (6-4-2, 0-2-1) vs. Penn (3-2-7, 0-1-2) Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022 – 3 p.m. ESPN+ | International Stream | Live Stats | Tickets. Dartmouth (6-4-2) vs. Colby-Sawyer (6-7-2) Date: Monday, October 17, 2022 – 6 p.m. Location: Hanover, N.H. – Burnham Field. All-Time Series: 2-0 Last...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Falls to Visiting Sweet Briar

ETNA, N.H. – Making its return home to Morton Farm after a road meet followed by an off week, the Dartmouth equestrian team fell to Sweet Briar on Saturday by a 7-1 final. Chloe Terestchenko accounted for the Big Green's point, winning her second flat point of the year riding Fenway by a score of 82-64. "We did a lot of things well today and looked good in our warm-up rides," said head coach Tenley Walsh. "The next step is to replicate those warm-up rides when it counts."
HANOVER, NH
Outsider.com

Student Injured After Falling Down New Hampshire Mountain on Class Field Trip

According to state authorities, a student was hurt while climbing New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the world’s most climbed mountains. On Wednesday, October 11, during a school field trip to the mountain, the student was hurt when he slid down a flat rock. Their injuries were not life-threatening. After being contacted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, park staff and a conservation officer hiked to the student’s position. They then assisted them down the slope, The State reports.
DUBLIN, NH
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Raising bear cubs

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ben Kilham of Lyme, N.H. will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. He has been researching and living with black bears for over 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned, and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild. His long-term study of wild black bears has shattered conventional wisdom about how they live their lives. He is invited to lecture all over the United States and internationally. His work has been featured in countless films including National Geographic television and the Discovery channel.
LYME, NH

