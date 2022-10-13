HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team was leading or tied for all but 5:20 of Friday's game against No. 15 Harvard, but two of the Crimson goals came in the span of 3:54 of the fourth quarter to help them down the Big Green, 3-2. Dartmouth had an answer after Harvard took its first lead (2-1) with 7:07 on the fourth-quarter clock, as freshman Zoe Schaffer scored her first-career goal in impressive fashion. However, the Crimson answered less than two minutes later for what proved to be the game-winner.

