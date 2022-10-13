Read full article on original website
Dept. of Ag announces 24 farm preservations, including central Pa. properties
The Pennsylvania Land Preservation Board has approved another round of farm preservation deals worth nearly $7.5 million, including several properties in the south-central region, the Pa. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The latest round of approvals covers over 2,000 acres on 24 farms in 10 counties, according to the department....
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Pa. plan for electric vehicle supercharger stations becoming reality
Davie Huddleston wasn’t looking for an electric vehicle. He loves his gas-powered Nissan Murano convertible. But his two daughters kept insisting, and he finally bought one. “They should sell electric vehicles,” he said of his daughters. “It was constant. And they had a point for my every objection. But it was good. I got it in December, right before gas prices went up so much.”
Millions coming for new electric vehicle chargers in Pa. What you need to know.
Pennsylvania is gearing up to grant millions of dollars in new federal infrastructure money to add electric vehicle charging stations around the state, and officials are urging those interested in applying to start preparing now. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging across...
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
Sommeliers give top prize to Westmoreland County winery with roots that extend to central Pa.
The decision years ago by the Pa. Winery Association (PWA) to participate in the Farm Show helped elevate recognition of the industry among residents across the state. That included the public announcement of the winners of the Farm Show competition. The addition of the Sommelier Judgment in 2017 had a...
How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.
NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
abc27.com
Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
PennLive.com
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Oct. 14-15
The eighth week of the high school football season in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Oct. 14-15 sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Pa. election 2022: Where Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
HARRISBURG — As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Now a candidate for governor, Mastriano continues to tout that record and criticize...
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Chambersburg visits CD East in high school football action — Abington Heights 14, Scranton 13. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hundreds of PPL customers without power in Pa.
There is a power outage near South Progress Ave. in Susquehanna Township. The outage is impacting 71 customers in the area, according to PPL Electric Utilities. The power went out in the area shortly before 10 a.m.
pghcitypaper.com
Shell ordered to pay $670K for releasing sediment pollution in southwestern Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered that the Shell Pipeline Company and its construction contractor pay $670,000 in fines for releasing sediment pollution into state waterways. The department announced the federal court ruling in an Oct. 13 press release, which said the verdict resulted from a series of...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture
Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
Lehigh Valley weather: It certainly poured on Thursday, but how much did it rain?
It poured. And then it poured some more. The rainfall set the daily record at Lehigh Valley International Airport, with 1.57 inches, topping the previous mark for the date of 0.71 inches in 1917, according to National Weather Service figures. And one spotter in Bangor measured more than 4 inches.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway
The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
Pennsylvania Senate Race remains statistical tie between Fetterman, Oz in new poll
The Pennsylvania Senate race remains a statistical tie between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, according to a new Trafalgar Group poll.
PennLive.com
