Read full article on original website
Related
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
racer.com
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Sunday livestream
Stream the final day of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival from 1pm Eastern, including the Concours d’Elegance. The Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for Sunday, October 16. Concours cars will be available for viewing on the streets of the West Village from 9:00am-2:00pm on Sunday. Watch below from 1-3:30pm ET...
NBCUniversal Plans to Turn BravoCon Into Its Next Big Business
At NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in May, the speeches, clips, and musical performances were interrupted by a skit. The premise? A couple watching Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live try to score free tickets to the channel’s fan event BravoCon, and find themselves transported to the Radio City stage. What followed was a “shock and awe” effort by Bravo meant to underscore how big the channel had become” Dozens of celebrities, er, “Bravo-lebrities,” filled the stage as dance troupes performed around the actors portraying the couple.More from The Hollywood ReporterAdrienne Bailon-Houghton Inks NBCUniversal DealNetflix With Ads Will Cost...
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Get Popular Streaming Services from $2.99 With This Prime Video Deal
Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account — for cheap. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to the horror channel Screambox for just $2.99 a month plus week-long free trials to Paramount+, Showtime, EPIX and AMC with no commitment. Buy Screambox Subscripton $2.99 Like Shudder (AMC’s horror movie streaming...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3
What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
Keke Palmer’s New Digital Channel KeyTV Gets Launch Date (EXCLUSIVE)
Actor, singer and host Keke Palmer is prepping the launch of her digital network KeyTV, which aims to spotlight a new generation of creators. Variety has learned exclusively the channel will launch on Nov. 3. Palmer had roles in two box office hits in 2022 — voicing space ranger Izzy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix Reveals Ad-Supported Tier Launch Date And Pricing, Which Undercuts Disney
Netflix is undercutting Disney+ on price by a dollar a month as it prepares for a landmark expansion into advertising-supported streaming. The company said its new subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and will launch November 3 in the U.S., more than a month before Disney’s December 8 rollout of the ad-supported version of Disney+. Canada and Mexico will get the new plan November 1 and two days later it will go live in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UK, with Spain following on November 10. In the U.S., the entry-level...
racer.com
Cars and stars rev up American Speed Festival at M1 Concourse
A weekend-long parade of legends, both noteworthy motorsports personalities and iconic vehicles, helped make the Sept. 29-Oct. 2 American Speed Festival presented by Comerica Bank at M1 Concourse a huge success. Nearly 170 race cars representing 14 classes were gathered for the event, with several in their midst telling the...
Netflix launches cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan
Viewers will watch four to five minutes of ads per hour on this plan. How much does new Netflix plan cost? What is the cheapest streaming service?
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Heavens Fall Free Online
Cast: Timothy Hutton David Strathairn Anthony Mackie Bill Sage Azura Skye. Successful New York attorney Sam Leibowitz travels to the South in 1933 to defend nine young black men accused of raping two women on an Alabama freight train. Is Heavens Fall on Netflix ?. Heavens Fall is not available...
The Ultimate Guide to Streaming Services That Carry Live TV Channels
Hulu's channel lineup and bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ make it a clear winner There once was a time when you had to have a cable subscription to enjoy your favorite shows in real time or successfully host a game-day watch party? These days, some streaming services offer hundreds of channels, along with on-demand content and perks including unlimited DVR space, bundling discounts, and the ability to stream on multiple devices at once. But before you sign up for a platform, jot down your must-haves in a streamer: Are...
NFL・
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Beats House of the Dragon Again in Streaming Rankings
Nielsen has announced their latest streaming metrics, this time for the week of September 12 to 18, 2022, and with it confirmed that Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still outperforming House of the Dragon in terms of streaming numbers. According to the latest data, The Rings of Power was streamed over 988 million minutes within that timeframe while House of The Dragon was watched over 960 million minutes in the same window. The distance between the two shows appears to be shrinking, especially when comparing earlier data, but The Lord of the Rings remains on top. Or does it?
racer.com
INSIGHT: Kurt Busch details the factors that went into his ‘unselfish’ decision
Kurt Busch believes his decision to step away from full-time NASCAR racing next season is an “unselfish” act with respect to the future of 23XI Racing. Busch has not raced since July after suffering a concussion in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Saturday morning at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch announced he was still not 100% with his health or cleared to race, and that he will not compete full-time in 2023.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 14)
Spooky season (read: October) is well underway, so it’s no surprise to see this weekend’s streaming service additions picking up where last week’s new movies and TV shows left off. Arriving hot on the heels of Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, and The Midnight Club over the next...
wegotthiscovered.com
An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland
Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
racer.com
VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca
“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
Android Headlines
Netflix Launching its $7/month Ad-Supported Tier On November 3
Netflix has announced that its ad-supported tier will go live on November 3. And it’ll cost $7 in the US, $6 in Canada and £5 in the UK. This new plan is being called “Basic with Ads”. So basically, you’re getting the current Netflix Basic Plan, but now you’ll get ads. Netflix is claiming that you’ll only see 4-5 minutes of ads per hour of streaming. That’s far less than regular TV, which typically has 15-20 minutes of ads per hour. Netflix also notes that some movies and shows won’t be available on this plan, due to licensing restrictions.
Comments / 0