Nielsen has announced their latest streaming metrics, this time for the week of September 12 to 18, 2022, and with it confirmed that Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still outperforming House of the Dragon in terms of streaming numbers. According to the latest data, The Rings of Power was streamed over 988 million minutes within that timeframe while House of The Dragon was watched over 960 million minutes in the same window. The distance between the two shows appears to be shrinking, especially when comparing earlier data, but The Lord of the Rings remains on top. Or does it?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO