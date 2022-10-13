Read full article on original website
I’m a doctor – my secret to looking ten years younger and it’s all about eating three certain foods
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
3 Inflammatory Ingredients That Practically Guarantee Weight Gain, According To Health Experts
Inflammation isn’t just painful. Over time, if the issue becomes chronic, it can lead to serious diseases like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and more. Additionally, the higher glucose levels resulting from inflammation may lead to weight gain—which is why steering clear of inflammatory foods is important if you’re trying to shed a few pounds, maintain a slim figure, or just keep your overall fitness in check.
Add These Disease-Fighting Foods to Your Diet to Live a Longer Life
Perhaps the saying, “Live long and prosper” should be changed to “Eat right and live longer.” More and more scientific research is finding that what we put into our mouths every day has a profound effect on our longevity and ability to fight diseases. In particular, many fruits and vegetables act as anti-inflammatory agents. Why […]
MedicalXpress
Prioritizing protein during perimenopause may ward off weight gain
Minor adjustments to the balance of macronutrients in a woman's daily diet during the transition to menopause could lessen or even prevent weight gain and lean tissue loss, according to researchers from the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Center. While it's a well-known fact that women are more susceptible to...
3 Inflammatory Foods Experts Say You Should Avoid If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating–They're So Bad For Your Gut!
Inflammation can lead to a range of health issues. On the short term side of things, it’s just plain painful, but when the problem becomes chronic, it may even result in serious disease. While inflammation can affect nearly every aspect of our health, one of the major factors it can play a role in is gut health. And oftentimes, it’s caused by the food you eat. That’s why if you struggle with digestive issues like chronic bloating, one of the first places you should look for the root of the problem is your diet.
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
TODAY.com
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
Nine benefits of magnesium
Magnesium is a vital mineral that our body uses in more than 300 of its chemical processes, including muscle and nervous system function and extracting energy from food. In fact, there are so many more benefits of magnesium, from better sleep to improved mood. Magnesium deficiency can increase your risk...
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
Medical News Today
White vs. brown rice: When it comes to heart disease risk, do grains matter?
Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A recent study suggests...
How Prednisone May Affect Your Diet During Course Of Treatment
While prednisone may be needed to relieve some health issues, it's important to understand the side effects and how it might interfere with your diet.
Vitamin B12: Sources, benefits & deficiency
Vitamin B12 is one of eight B vitamins needed for a range of important physiological functions. It’s found naturally in animal products and fortified foods, or can be taken via supplement form or administered via injection. “Vitamin B12 is crucial to the human body, which needs it to produce...
Medical News Today
Eczema elimination diet and foods to eat
33–63% of young children who have eczema also have food allergies. Despite this association, possible links between the two conditions are not well understood. In cases of known food allergies or sensitivities, a doctor may recommend avoiding those trigger foods to help with eczema. Some people may also choose...
High-Cholesterol Diet May Accelerate Fatty Liver Disease
The link between a high-fat, high-sugar diet and fatty liver disease is well known, but a new study by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine at USC have found that cholesterol can affect fatty liver disease progression. Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the lab study found that high cholesterol...
Medical News Today
Foods like meat, sugar, and coffee may worsen menstrual cramps, research shows
Menstrual cramps, or dysmenorrhea, can cause monthly misery for those who menstruate. Painkillers and anti-inflammatories can provide relief, but long-term use is not advisable, and they do not work for everyone. A new review of studies in adolescent and teenage girls suggests that an anti-inflammatory diet may relieve menstrual cramps.
msn.com
What Is the Diverticulitis Diet, and Do You Need to Follow It?
Being diagnosed with an inflammatory digestive condition like diverticulitis can raise a lot of questions, including whether you should be on a special diverticulitis diet. While your doctor will likely go over treatment options with you, including what diet you should be on, you may still have questions. Here’s what you need to know about going on a diverticulitis diet, and how it can help.
New cancer breakthrough from Cambridge University could be a game-changer
Cancer has the terrifying ability to spread from any part of the body to another – and it’s part of what has always made these debilitating diseases so deadly. This process, known as metastasis, has always baffled scientists. Now, though, a new study may have pointed researchers in the right direction to help them understand how cancer spreads, which could also lead to new treatment options in the future.
