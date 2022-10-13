With October 31 rapidly approaching, the Town of Chapel Hill announced its plans for its annual Halloween celebration that night. This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. The town will close Franklin Street and Columbia Street to motorists from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Franklin Street will be closed between the Church Street and Henderson Street intersections, and Columbia Street will be closed between the Rosemary Street and Cameron Avenue intersections. Roads feeding into the closed areas may also be inaccessible.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO