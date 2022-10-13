Read full article on original website
Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes
DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Town of Chapel Hill Announces 2022 Plans for Halloween
With October 31 rapidly approaching, the Town of Chapel Hill announced its plans for its annual Halloween celebration that night. This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. The town will close Franklin Street and Columbia Street to motorists from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Franklin Street will be closed between the Church Street and Henderson Street intersections, and Columbia Street will be closed between the Rosemary Street and Cameron Avenue intersections. Roads feeding into the closed areas may also be inaccessible.
Pittsboro Youth Theater Celebrates 10 Years of Providing a Home on Stage
Amari Bullett has a Troy Bolton complex: she’s a star on the Northwood women’s basketball team, but off the court she wows the crowd with her acting range and theatrical performances at Pittsboro Youth Theater. And just like Bolton, the “High School Musical” protagonist, Amari embraces both sides...
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
Raleigh’s next rooftop restaurant promises Roman pizza with a skyline view
The Triangle gets more square pizza, but this one comes with an unmatched view.
A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore
The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
Burlington is nearly finished with refurbishing its 100-year-old carousel
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel has returned to the city and is currently being installed in City Park with hand-carved:. They will all be placed in their brand-new Carousel House that has been repaired and repainted. Following the installation of the Carousel, crews will put...
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.
On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
North Carolina man hospitalized after being trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot
The man's wife was in the cab of the truck and thought the truck was in park at the time her husband was under the hood working to jump-start a vehicle, police said.
Town Council: Broader Vision Needed for Downtown Before Taking Franklin Street Control
The North Carolina Department of Transportation recently finished its resurfacing of Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill. But will it be the last time that responsibility falls to the state?. The Town of Chapel Hill installed new bicycle lanes along the road, a long-time project that required significant collaboration with...
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly. In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial oversight...
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
Retired Kernersville officer ministers to Raleigh community, days after 5 people were killed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Healing, that was the message shared in the Hedingham neighborhood on Saturday. On Thursday, shots echoed throughout the neighborhood's quiet suburban streets, killing 5 and injuring 2 others. With candles in hand and heavy hearts, the shaken community gathered to remember those lost. Along with the...
2 workers sent to hospital after inhaling chemical vapors at business in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital Friday morning after they had been exposed to hazardous chemicals, according to the City of Durham. At 10:40 a.m., firefighters said they responded to an automatic fire alarm at a business in the 600 block of Ellis Road. Upon arrival, units found a commercial structure with nothing visible.
Yes, the heaviest pumpkin at the NC State Fair was grown in West Virginia. Here’s why.
It’s the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, Charlie Brown.
