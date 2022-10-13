Read full article on original website
Women’s Golf Places Third At NEIGA Championship
The Middlebury women's golf team finished in third place at the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association (NEIGA) Championship, firing in a two day score of 624. Williams, ranked 12th nationally, won the event with a total score of 609, while #14 Amherst finished just behind with a two-day score of 611.
Women’s Soccer Upsets #21 Trinity 1-0
The Middlebury women's soccer team scored less than 10 minutes into the opening half, and that was all the Panthers needed to upset #21 Trinity 1-0. Middlebury's victory marks the four-consecutive triumph for the team. HIGHLIGHTS. The Panthers scored with 7:16 elapsed in the game. Ellie Bavier sent a corner...
Volleyball Picks Up Second Sweep Of Weekend In Win Over Bates
The Middlebury volleyball team capped off a perfect 2-0 NESCAC home weekend with a 3-0 victory Saturday over Bates. The victory was the third-consecutive win in straight sets for the Panthers and the ninth this fall. HIGHLIGHTS. The Bobcats moved out to a 7-4 lead in the opening set on...
Football’s Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short Against Trinity
Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, the Middlebury football team mounted an impressive comeback attempt, knotting the contest with under five minutes remaining in the game. Trinity scored with just over a minute to go and held the Panthers at bay for the 27-21 win. HIGHLIGHTS. The Bantams slowly made...
#12 Men’s Soccer Uses Big Second Half To Cruise Past Trinity 6-0
The 12th-ranked Middlebury men's soccer team opened up the second half with four goals in a span of 5:37 easing past Trinity by a score of 6-0 on Senior Day. The victory moved the Panthers to 9-1-2 overall, and atop the NESCAC standings. HIGHLIGHTS. In the 15th minute, Jordan Saint-Louis...
#1 Middlebury Sees Nation’s Longest Winning Streak Come To An End With 2-1 Loss To #7 Trinity
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team battled back to even the score at 1-1 on Kohn Field, but #7 Trinity scored with 6:50 remaining for a 2-1 victory on Senior Day. The loss ends the nation's longest overall winning streak (42) and home winning mark (51). HIGHLIGHTS. The first quarter...
Men’s Cross Country Finishes Third at Connecticut College Invite
The 30th-ranked Middlebury men's cross country team finished third overall at the Connecticut College Invite, in a strong field that included a plethora of nationally-ranked programs. Prior to the race, Middlebury honored seniors Douglas Rosin, Luke Lorenz, Max Cluss, Johnny LaFortune, Isaac Kaplan, and Zander Kessler. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Location: New...
