nbcboston.com
Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday
The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
WMTW
Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine
YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
NECN
Wind Gusts Cause Thousands of Power Outages in Maine
The gusty winds that howled across New England overnight caused thousands of power outages in Maine. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Central Maine Power reported 3,500 outages. The company had already restored over 21,000 outages from overnight. The utility company has 175 internal line workers making repairs, joined by 180...
capecod.com
Scattered power outages after gusty winds, downpours move through
CAPE COD – Gusty winds up to 52 MPH in Truro combined with downpours that have resulted in 1 to 1.5 inches of rain across the Cape have caused scattered power outages. Barnstable was hardest hit with over 4,000 Eversource customers out at the height of the storm. Over 500 customers were out in Bourne and just over 400 in Dennis. Utility crews are working to restore service.
What forecasters are saying about the impact of the rain Thursday into Friday
“The morning commute is most likely quite wet tomorrow, but the afternoon should be dry.”. Massachusetts is in for a good soaking, and forecasters are warning that some of that wet weather could impact the Friday morning commute. The National Weather Service is predicting that a strong cold front is...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Hampshire
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Friday for parts of New Hampshire. The warning impacts East central Strafford County including the Rochester area, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is brining 60 mph wind gusts and hail. The NWS warned of damage to...
27 First News
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
WMTW
Powerful mid-fall storm on the way for Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful mid-fall storm will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Maine starting Thursday night and will linger for some through Friday afternoon. A powerful cold front will sweep through the areas overnight Thursday into Friday and then find itself stalled out on Friday. Most...
NECN
Some Areas Saw 3 Inches of Rain Overnight. How Much Did You Get?
Many areas saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain overnight as steady, heavy showers moved through the region. And it's not over yet. Parts of Massachusetts and Maine could see up to 6 inches before it's all over. Here's a quick look at how much rain fell in some...
Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible through Thursday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robust low pressure system to the north of the islands will bring periods of heavy rain to the state. Some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Rhode Island Deer season is open in the Fall from mid-September to late January. The state is split into four zones, each with different season opening and closing dates. The deer seasons are also split into three different season types (Archery, Muzzleloader, Shotgun), each with specific dates and regulations.
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Friday Night Blitz: Hendricken-La Salle headlines Week 6
Week 6 of the high school football season featured a bout between two Division I powerhouses.
Maine Residents Warned That Doing This Could Cause A House Fire
When it comes to weather, we have officially entered that transitional phase. It is cold in the morning and in the evening, but warm most days. With days in the 60s and nights in the 30s, you probably aren't ready to turn the furnace on, right? So, instead, you use space heaters to warm up those lived-in spots in your house. You just want something to take the "chill off".
