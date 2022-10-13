The Imperial Valley community gathered on October 1st to see the much-anticipated film by Roy Dorantes that addressed the topic of domestic violence. A film made with no budget but with a passionate cast and crew, Dorantes was able to produce a compelling story about domestic violence with local actors from Imperial Valley and Mexicali. The end product is a film with a great story embellished with great audio-visual production that makes it his best work to date.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO