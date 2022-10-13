ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications. But the law never took effect. Tobacco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beyondbordersnews.com

“Ni Una Más” Creates Domestic Violence Awareness in The Region

The Imperial Valley community gathered on October 1st to see the much-anticipated film by Roy Dorantes that addressed the topic of domestic violence. A film made with no budget but with a passionate cast and crew, Dorantes was able to produce a compelling story about domestic violence with local actors from Imperial Valley and Mexicali. The end product is a film with a great story embellished with great audio-visual production that makes it his best work to date.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GV Wire

Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gay
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board Election#Election Local#El Centro#The School Board
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown

Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Digital License Plates Available to Californians

Drivers in California can now get a digital license plate thanks to a Bay Area company. The plates come with a number of features that let drivers customize how they look, use them to pay for bridge tolls, and even renew their DMV registration. They can also be used to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents

rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Part 2: Lithium gold rush in Imperial Valley

The future of electric cars has created an enormous demand for lithium. Imperial County is rich in deposits and companies are prepared to mine the metal. In other news, parents protested outside the headquarters of the San Dieguito Union High School District Thursday, rallying to oppose antisemitism. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy