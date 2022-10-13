We’re in the final week of the high school football regular season. Some pieces to the playoff puzzle have been determined, while others are still up in the air. I’m taking a crack at this for the first time on a mass scale. I’ve tried to double and triple-check, but I’ll be the first to admit, I can make mistakes and typos. After being on the road for Friday and Saturday, and getting distracted by the Bills-Chiefs on Sunday, this is the research.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO