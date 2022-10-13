ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming High School Football 2022 Playoff Possibilities in Week 8

We’re in the final week of the high school football regular season. Some pieces to the playoff puzzle have been determined, while others are still up in the air. I’m taking a crack at this for the first time on a mass scale. I’ve tried to double and triple-check, but I’ll be the first to admit, I can make mistakes and typos. After being on the road for Friday and Saturday, and getting distracted by the Bills-Chiefs on Sunday, this is the research.
Wyoming High School Football Standings: Oct. 16, 2022

The prep football season in Wyoming has finished seven weeks of the 2022 season. These are the standings for all the games that have been played through Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Teams are listed by their conference record, then their overall record. Tied teams are listed alphabetically unless a head-to-head...
Laramie, WY
