Philadelphia, PA

Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an unexpected situation heading into Game 4 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have raced out to a 2-1 lead in the series, and they can send the Dodgers home for the offseason if they manage to win Game 4, which will take […] The post Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter sadly passes away

The MLB world has lost a legend. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has sadly passed away at the age of 69. Some very sad news for the Cardinals and their fans. No cause of death is known at this time. Bruce Sutter spent 12 seasons in the big leagues, four of which came with the Cards.
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Daily Mail

'This is gimmicky baseball!': Alex Rodriguez blasts the Yankees' 'ridiculous mistake' to make Aaron Judge lead-off hitter and demands Aaron Boone or Brian Cashman change it IMMEDIATELY amid the slugger's playoff drought

Alex Rodriguez was highly critical of the Yankees' decision to continue with Aaron Judge as the team's lead-off hitter as he continues to struggle this postseason. The AL home-run king recorded his fourth four-strikeout game Friday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, and now has the unwanted record of the most of any player in major league history.
ClutchPoints

Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3

Jose Altuve has opened up the Houston Astros’ ALDS clash against the Seattle Mariners on a sluggish note. Altuve has failed to record a hit in the ALDS and also sits at a lowly .111 OBP. Mariners starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert had their way against the All-Star second baseman in the opening […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
NJ.com

Phillies NLCS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker gets brutally honest on Braves’ NLDS loss to ‘hot’ Phillies

The Atlanta Braves’ 2022 campaign came to a crashing end on Saturday, as the Philadelphia Phillies sent them home in Game 4 of their NLDS clash. The Braves struggled to get much going on offense in their 8-3 loss to the Phillies in Game 4. All of their three runs came via solo home runs, […] The post Brian Snitker gets brutally honest on Braves’ NLDS loss to ‘hot’ Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
97.3 ESPN

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game Times Announced

The Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2009 and will face the San Diego Padres. The first two games will at Petco Park and will begin on Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. with Game 2 on Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. The NLCS...
Los Angeles, CA
