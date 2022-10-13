ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wvih.com

State Surplus Online Auction Begins

In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
wkdzradio.com

Beshear Announces Delta Regional Awards For West Kentucky Counties

During his Thursday “Team Kentucky,” Governor Andy Beshear announced the award of more than $4.6 million coming to western Kentucky from the Delta Regional Authority — which will support the funding of eight projects that will create, retain and/or train more than 90 jobs, and improve the lives of more than 6,000 families.
kentuckytoday.com

Death toll for eastern Ky. flooding goes to 43, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to and update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action

LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
thelevisalazer.com

SENATOR PHILLIP WHEELER: VOTE YES FOR CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT #1 ON THE NOVEMBER 8TH BALLOT

April 10, 2020 is a day that will live in infamy in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. On that date Governor Andy Besheaer ordered the Kentucky State Police to arrest any churchgoers violating his mandatory quarantine orders the following Sunday. I can remember well the pleas of many of my constituents; begging me and other members of the General Assembly to step in and block the Governor’s overreach. Yet we as Senators and Representatives were powerless to stop Governor Beshear having adjourned two days prior on April 8, 2020.
clayconews.com

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Leads 20-State Coalition Opposing Biden Administration Rule Requiring States to Reach Net-Zero Highway Emissions

FRANKFORT, KY (October 13, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today led a 20-state coalition in filing comments before the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to push back against a Biden Administration proposed rule requiring all fifty states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia to reduce on-road CO2 emissions to net-zero by 2050.
WBKR

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
WLKY.com

Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
wdrb.com

Freeze Warning Issued for Tuesday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of our area Monday night/Tuesday morning when temperatures will drop toward 32. Many communities outside the Louisville metro area will see temperatures drop into the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If this freeze happens, it will be our first freeze of the season. If you have sensitive outdoor plants or pets that live outside, it's time to bring those indoors or cover the outdoor plants to protect them from this freeze.
LOUISVILLE, KY

