wvih.com
State Surplus Online Auction Begins
In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
Kentucky Board of Education has no choice but to approve regulations related to public charter schools
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) approved 10 regulations relating to public charter schools in Kentucky during its two-day meeting this week. The regulations were previously approved by the Local Superintendents Advisory Council. Updates to the regulations are necessary to conform to the requirements set by House Bill (HB) 9,...
wkdzradio.com
Beshear Announces Delta Regional Awards For West Kentucky Counties
During his Thursday “Team Kentucky,” Governor Andy Beshear announced the award of more than $4.6 million coming to western Kentucky from the Delta Regional Authority — which will support the funding of eight projects that will create, retain and/or train more than 90 jobs, and improve the lives of more than 6,000 families.
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
kentuckytoday.com
Death toll for eastern Ky. flooding goes to 43, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to and update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Delayed $250 Paper Checks For Indiana Residents
It is tax rebate season. Residents who expect checks in the mail will have a long wait. Over a million Indiana residents await their tax rebate checks. Locals who opted for direct deposit received their $200 in May. (source)
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
thelevisalazer.com
SENATOR PHILLIP WHEELER: VOTE YES FOR CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT #1 ON THE NOVEMBER 8TH BALLOT
April 10, 2020 is a day that will live in infamy in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. On that date Governor Andy Besheaer ordered the Kentucky State Police to arrest any churchgoers violating his mandatory quarantine orders the following Sunday. I can remember well the pleas of many of my constituents; begging me and other members of the General Assembly to step in and block the Governor’s overreach. Yet we as Senators and Representatives were powerless to stop Governor Beshear having adjourned two days prior on April 8, 2020.
Kentuckians may have money in their Pandemic-EBT soon
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Leads 20-State Coalition Opposing Biden Administration Rule Requiring States to Reach Net-Zero Highway Emissions
FRANKFORT, KY (October 13, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today led a 20-state coalition in filing comments before the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to push back against a Biden Administration proposed rule requiring all fifty states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia to reduce on-road CO2 emissions to net-zero by 2050.
Abortion question on Kentucky’s Nov. 8 ballot may be confusing, but it becomes clearer when you look at the possible outcomes
FRANKFORT, Ky. – What would it mean if Kentucky voters changed the state constitution Nov. 8 to say that nothing in the document shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion, or funding of it?. It means Kentucky judges would not be allowed to find in...
Beshear considering marijuana possession pardons in Kentucky
A week after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands for federal marijuana possession, Kentucky’s governor is signaling what action may happen to people with marijuana possession charges in Kentucky.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
WLKY.com
Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
Cold blast brings first freeze this week to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
This cold blast will bring sub-freezing temperatures, thus a Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Freeze Warning Issued for Tuesday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of our area Monday night/Tuesday morning when temperatures will drop toward 32. Many communities outside the Louisville metro area will see temperatures drop into the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If this freeze happens, it will be our first freeze of the season. If you have sensitive outdoor plants or pets that live outside, it's time to bring those indoors or cover the outdoor plants to protect them from this freeze.
