Once upon a time in Michigan Stadium, the announcement for a maize out would be somewhere on your ticket stub (see Wisconsin and Michigan State). There wasn't much fanfare surrounding these announcements or neat social media graphics, just a general reminder that "on Wednesdays we wear pink, also wear maize to this one. But just this one." The stadium was maize, but apart from the student section it was a maize-ish. It's like driving around the mid-west a week after the leaves hit their peak fall colors. Up close there are still some spectacularly vibrant yellows but zoom out far enough and the entire forest becomes a weird brown that you convince yourself is still vibrant if you squint and stare at it.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO