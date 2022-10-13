October 14, 2022 - Joaquin ISD had the pleasure of hosting the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department this week during Fire Prevention Week. The JVFD brought two of their fire trucks and presented a demonstration of how they dress for fighting fires. They spoke to our PreK through 4th grade students about fire safety and not being afraid of the firemen should they ever see them in all of their gear. The JVFD then left fire coloring book packets to share with our students. A fun time was had by all.

JOAQUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO