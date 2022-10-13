Read full article on original website
Joaquin Economic Development Corporation Scheduled Meeting, Oct. 18 Agenda
October 14, 2022 - The Joaquin Economic Development Corporation will meet in regular session on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to Order:. 2. Roll...
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Notice of Special Meeting, Oct. 19 Agenda
October 14, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 19th day of October, 2022 at 9:30am in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Public Meeting on Oct. 18
October 14, 2022 - A Public Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held October 18, 2022, beginning at 5:15 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which...
JVFD Visits Joaquin ISD, Presents Fire Safety Program
October 14, 2022 - Joaquin ISD had the pleasure of hosting the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department this week during Fire Prevention Week. The JVFD brought two of their fire trucks and presented a demonstration of how they dress for fighting fires. They spoke to our PreK through 4th grade students about fire safety and not being afraid of the firemen should they ever see them in all of their gear. The JVFD then left fire coloring book packets to share with our students. A fun time was had by all.
Panola College to host annual Veterans Day Dinner
October 14, 2022 - Panola College will host its 9th annual Veterans Day Dinner on November 11 at 5 p.m. in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom of the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Student Center. The event is free of charge for any East Texas service member and one guest. Coordinating...
Sheriff's Department Issues Statement Regarding Inga Lout
October 14, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff's Department issued today the following statement regarding Inga Lout of Shelbyville. Statement: On October 12, 2022 at 9pm, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Inga Lout, who was reported missing by her family. Lout’s family stated that she left her home at 5:45am on October 12 to travel to her place of employment in Center.
Derwin Wayne Armstrong
Funeral service is 1pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 157 CR 2230, Center, Texas with Reverend Fields officiating. He sang in the choir at St. Paul Baptist Church at an early age with his grandmother Florine McCoy. He attended Jones High School in Houston, Texas....
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 8
October 14, 2022 - Week 8 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
Hot Rods, Hot Dogs Car Show at Holiday Nursing and Rehab This Saturday
October 14, 2022 - Holiday Nursing and Rehab along with Harbor Hospice will be hosting a car show featuring the Shelby County Cruisers on Saturday, October 15, from 10am until 2pm. Come stroll through and see these beautiful automobiles while listening to the oldies. History shared from the owners regarding...
Roughriders Gain 63-21 Home Win over Vandals
The Center Roughriders varsity football team took a 63-21 District 8 4A-2 varsity football win over the visiting Van Vandals (5-3) on Friday. The win gives Center a 5-2 overall record and they have a 2-1 conference mark. A 63-yard touchdown reception from Emonte Cross to Jake Morris just 35...
Tigers Take Last Minute 43-42 Homecoming Thriller over Yellowjackets
The Tenaha Tigers varsity football team had little success in the first half of their 2022 Homecoming game as they trailed the visiting Alto Yellowjackets by a 22-7 score going into the midway intermission. Things got worse as the Tigers gave up two more touchdowns to Alto by the 9:33...
