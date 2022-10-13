ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-choir director in Bucks County pleads no contest to molesting two students, secretly filming another

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

The former choir director at Central Bucks West High School pleaded no contest to molesting two children and videotaping another as he undressed, authorities said.

Joseph G. Ohrt, 57, of Buckingham Township, entered the plea Thursday to two counts each of indecent assault, corruption of minors and invasion of privacy and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Sentencing was deferred for 90 days as Ohrt undergoes an assessment by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Ohrt was charged on Feb. 8 after an investigation found he took a video recording of a former student without consent.

After that arrest, authorities received multiple tips from people who reported inappropriate contact with Ohrt. leading to charges that he sexually assaulted two former students. One old authorities that he was an 11-year-old sixth grader at Linden Elementary in 1991 when Ohrt indecently touched him in the music room at the school.

A second former choir student told detectives he was 13 in 1996 when Ohrt molested him. The man said he was babysitting at Ohrt’s home in Doylestown Township, Bucks County, while Ohrt and his wife went out to celebrate their wedding anniversary. When Ohrt returned, he indecently assaulted the student in the basement of his home, the man said.

“Mr. Ohrt’s crimes are all the more egregious because of the high level of public trust conferred upon him by his status as a teacher for decades,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in the news release. “He perverted that trust by preying upon the very children he was entrusted to nurture, educate and care for.”

