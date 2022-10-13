Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I (27M) moved to the U.S. just over a decade ago with my family from Eastern Europe. It was difficult at first since we moved to a predominantly WASP area with no friends or relatives to support me. Thankfully, I met my best friend, “Scott,” on the first day of school, and he helped me fit right in. Scott defended me from bullies and helped me improve my English. Throughout the years, Scott and I have remained very close friends—we’ve gone on vacations together, enjoyed the same bands, and I was even a groomsman at his wedding.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO