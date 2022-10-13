ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Help! My Childhood Best Friend Is Now Peddling QAnon Theories.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I (27M) moved to the U.S. just over a decade ago with my family from Eastern Europe. It was difficult at first since we moved to a predominantly WASP area with no friends or relatives to support me. Thankfully, I met my best friend, “Scott,” on the first day of school, and he helped me fit right in. Scott defended me from bullies and helped me improve my English. Throughout the years, Scott and I have remained very close friends—we’ve gone on vacations together, enjoyed the same bands, and I was even a groomsman at his wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Tech Jobs#Marriages#Dear Pay Dirt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy