3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
I've Already Made 158% on Bitcoin. Here's Why I Keep Holding.
I first purchased Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on April 24, 2020, when the price of one token was roughly $7,509. This means that my position has generated a return of 158% (as of Oct. 13) in about 2 1/2 years. That's impressive any way you look at it, and that figure has far outpaced popular stocks like Apple and Costco Wholesale.
Who Says Value Investing Is Boring? These Are 2 of the Market's Most Exciting Opportunities.
Value investing is a time-honored strategy, and many of the most successful investors ever -- from Warren Buffett to Seth Klarman -- have employed the approach. Despite this fact, there seems to be a perception among some investors that value investing is "boring," and with growth stocks outperforming value for much of the past decade, it is perhaps understandable that some investors have adopted this viewpoint. Sure, there are plenty of stodgy companies that are beloved by value investors, but there are plenty of exciting companies that make for great value investing opportunities as well.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. Given the current economic uncertainty, there's no telling how much lower it could go. However, amid all the current challenges, many companies continue to grow their business despite the uncertainty....
Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 4.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,380-point plateau, although it's expected to head south again on Monday. The global...
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Those who had hoped cryptocurrencies might provide a hedge against the twists and turns of the stock market have mostly been met with disappointment lately. These investments might still be a good fit for some investors' portfolios. But if you are looking to build a basket of holdings that can stand the test of time -- and generate profitable returns in the process -- you don't have to invest in crypto.
Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse
The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. That would make it even harder for many companies to grow in the near term since it's getting more expensive to access the debt and equity capital they need for expansion.
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. However, this plunge also provides some opportunities, because dividend yields generally...
Want to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? Take a Look at This Unstoppable Stock
Mix rising interest rates, surging inflation, corporate layoffs, and consumers that are increasingly struggling to pay for basic necessities, and you get the ingredients for a potential economic downturn. In fact, in the first two quarters of 2022, the U.S. economy posted negative GDP growth, which is the technical definition of a recession.
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
What's Going on With Tesla Stock?
It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 14, 2022. The video was published...
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. COPART, INC. (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services...
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now
So you have $2,000 (or $500 or $25,000) burning a hole in your pocket, and want to buy some stocks? That's great! First, be sure that you're ready to invest -- meaning that you're not saddled with high-interest rate debt (such as credit cards) and that you'll be investing money that you won't need for at least five years.
These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars in the Making
The S&P 500 has plunged 25% so far this year as I write this. While upsetting for investors, now is the ideal opportunity to pounce on solid stocks at low prices. A smart investment strategy is to buy and hold stocks of growing companies that have a good chance of beating the market over the long term.
Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Make You Richer in 2023?
With a bear market in full swing, now just might be the time to invest in fallen growth stocks like Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Its shares collapsed by more than 70% in the last six months alone, and there's no indication that the downtrend is reversing. That makes a purchase...
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Investors are hyper-concerned about the country falling into a recession in the next year or so. That worry is the key reason why markets are down so sharply in 2022 despite some encouraging unemployment and wage numbers through midyear. Given this concern, it's likely that the best returns will go to investors who can extend their time horizons further than most of Wall Street. That superpower is more valuable during a bear market like this when concerns over the short-term dominate headlines.
