starvedrock.media
With new business coming, the Princeton City Council has some “paperwork” to do. At Monday night's meeting, the Council will vote to authorize a purchase and sales agreement for the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Ollie's and the city announced that Ollie's will build its fourth Distribution Center, north of I-80. It's expected to add 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. It's a $70 million dollar investment that should be operational sometime in 2024.
starvedrock.media
Outdoor "Fitness Court" Opens In South Ottawa
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park for a new “Fitness Court”. The outdoor exercise venue enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. It's geared towards anyone 14 years old and older. Users are urged to download a “Fitness Court” app which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.
starvedrock.media
Minor injuries in accident near Troy Grove Saturday night
State Police say that accident Saturday near Troy Grove involved three cars – not two as earlier reported. The collision occurred on northbound I-39 – after 7 – just north of the Troy Grove exit. Police say one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with...
starvedrock.media
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
starvedrock.media
IVCC Looking To Maintain Momentum With Fall Enrollment Numbers Up
Spring semester will be here before you know it at Illinois Valley Community College. The sooner you register, the more perks you'll receive. IVCC is incentivizing students to register early for spring classes which start January 9th. Early registration advantages include a $100 gift card to the bookstore, food service or local vendors for students who pay spring tuition by December 15th. Also spring students who register now for at least 15 hours will have tuition costs waived for any additional hours.
starvedrock.media
Rue 21 closing at the Peru Mall
Another clothing store is leaving the Peru Mall. Rue 21 announced a closure and will most likely close before the end of the month. The store is known for selling trendy clothing, perfumes, and accessories ranging from jewelry to shoes. The store has been at the mall for over a...
