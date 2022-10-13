ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haley Barbour Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour. Marriage: Marsha (Dickson) Barbour (1971-present) Children: Sterling and Haley Reeves Jr. Barbour was widely commended for his response in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He downplayed the effects of the 2010 BP oil spill on...
The Latino voter shift comes into focus in South Texas

What first appeared as statistical noise is now becoming clearer: Historically left-leaning Latino voters are shifting toward the GOP, with the potential to swing major races come November's midterm elections. And with razor-thin margins determining control of Congress, Hispanic communities where Donald Trump unexpectedly made gains in 2020 are coming...
