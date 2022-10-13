Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
thecoinrise.com
London-Based BVNK Wins VASP Registration in Spain
Cryptocurrency banking and payment platform BVNK is successful in its registration and can now operate in Spain as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP). Henceforth, the London-based payment platform can offer its products and services to corporates across the county based on local regulations. Markedly, the approval from the central...
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
thecoinrise.com
Kraken Taps Gemini’s Blair Halliday to Lead its UK Market
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has hired the former Gemini United Kingdom head, Blair Halliday, to oversee its UK operations. As the Managing Director of the Kraken UK jurisdiction, Halliday’s focus will be solely on expanding Kraken’s presence in the UK. He would be in charge of the commercial, regulatory and political relationship of Kraken in the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
astaga.com
Paris Blockchain Week to take place in March and focus on Web3
The Paris Blockchain Week will happen within the first quarter of subsequent 12 months and is ready to draw among the brightest minds within the blockchain area. Paris Blockchain Week, the main worldwide convention devoted to professionals within the blockchain and Web3 area, will happen between March twentieth and March twenty fourth, 2023.
Ethiopia Sourcing Just Got a Little More Attractive
Expanding its logistics capabilities, A.P. Moller-Maersk has opened new freight transfer facilities in the United States and Ethiopia. Maersk and Ethiopian partner Freighters International announced the opening of a consolidation center in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia. Maersk said the multi-purpose facility will help to simplify and optimize apparel and lifestyle customers’ supply chains, saving costs, significantly reducing their speed to market and making them more competitive. “Our integrated logistics offering is all about creating value for our customers,” Carl Lorenz, managing director for Eastern Africa Area for Maersk, said. “The new consolidation center in Modjo Dry Port saves our customers time and cost...
Adyen Launches Payment Platform in Mexico
Amsterdam-based FinTech Adyen announced Thursday (Oct. 13) that it is launching its unified commerce solution in Mexico. In a press release announcing the launch, Adyen said it has recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in Mexico, allowing it to offer the platform thanks to direct payment connections to local and global card and banking networks.
ffnews.com
Aspiration Announces Olivia Albrecht as CEO
Aspiration, a global business leader in climate solutions, today announced the appointment of Olivia Albrecht as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join Aspiration’s Board of Directors. Albrecht takes on the role following Aspiration co-founder and CEO, Andrei Cherny. Cherny will retain his position on the board and remain an advisor for Aspiration during the transition period, following nine years spearheading the company from its infancy to its current market-leading position.
Comments / 0