dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets
A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin About To Witness Massive Volatility, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin with one of the highest supply on exchanges will see increased price swings after trading sideways for some time. Santiment says the price of the native token of the automated market maker (AMM) Bancor (BNT) is rallying as the token’s...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
The Mega Bull Market Secret: ADA Founder Charles Hoskinson Believes The US Financial Innovation Act Can Trigger A Massive Bull Market Run
According to Charles Hoskinson, the US Financial Innovation Act can trigger a massive bull market run. In a 90-minute-long interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson shared his views on possible factors that could end the current bear market phase of the crypto domain. Per Hoskinson, the Financial Innovation Act proposed by...
u.today
Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems
Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
thecoinrise.com
CYF Introduces New Token on the BNB Chain for Crypto Adoption
Community Yield Farming (CYF) has introduced a community-driven token for African cryptocurrency traders around the world. According to reports, the new release will serve as the ‘world’s best community-centered and powered utility token.’ The token which is tagged ‘CYF’ was launched on the Binance Smart Chain as a BEP20 with unique smart minting features.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto hacks already drained $3B this year: Chainalysis
Over the past nine Octobers, Bitcoin has been green seven times, with the only red ones occurring in 2018 and 2019. The upward trend from the previous year, which reached a peak of almost $66,000, also picked up steam in October. Speculators commonly refer to October as “Uptober” since statistics imply it to be a bullish month for Bitcoin.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
cryptocurrencywire.com
Google to Start Accepting Crypto Payments Via Coinbase for Cloud Services
Google announced recently that it is going to allow a limited number of its cloud services customers to start paying for those services using cryptocurrencies. This new payment mode is slated for early 2023, and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) will facilitate those transactions. This deal could give Google an...
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
CNBC
Google selects Coinbase to take cloud payments with cryptocurrencies and will use its custody tool
Google will start allowing a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with digital currencies early next year. In addition, Google said it would explore using Coinbase Prime, a service for storing and trading cryptocurrencies. Coinbase will move some of its applications to Google's cloud from Amazon Web Services.
nftgators.com
Valory Raises $4M in Seed Funding to Connect Web3 Apps With Web2 Services
Valory has announced a $4 million seed round led by True Ventures. The autonomous systems software developer said will use the funds to help connect centralised services to web3 apps. The fundraising also attracted participation from Signature Ventures, Semantic Ventures, Prime Block Ventures, Proof Group and Atka. Valory has raised...
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain gaming adoption means more options for gamers
Over the past couple of years, games that use blockchain technology have increased their presence in the gaming industry. While there were early examples like CryptoKitties — launched in 2017 — the trend has truly gained steam, with major gaming studios even exploring the technology. At the beginning...
thecoinrise.com
Singapore-based Crypto Startup Pillow Generates $18M in Series A Round
Pillow, a crypto investment startup based in Singapore has generated $18 million in a round that was jointly led by Quona Capital and Accel, a private equity firm that recently co-led a seed round with Citi Ventures to raise $6 million for Xalt. Together with Accel, Quona Capital, and other...
fintechmagazine.com
The future of digital payments in an ever-evolving landscape
Kamran Hedjri, CEO of PXP Financials, outlines some of the ways digital payments have changed and looks to the future of a constantly changing industry. The digital revolution has forever transformed the way we make and receive payments, borrow and save money. While the pandemic certainly accelerated the shift towards digital payments, the fintech sector is in no way ready to hit the brakes.
