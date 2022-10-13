ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Domestic Violence Solutions reaches out with a new workplace poster to go with its hotline and services

By John Palminteri
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  The need for help, intervention and support in a domestic violence crisis comes with special 24-hour resources in Santa Barbara County. A new poster has also come out to get vital information to the community especially in the workplace.

Santa Barbara County and the cities of Guadalupe, Lompoc, Solvang and Goleta, will now have domestic violence resources posted in employee areas of workspaces.

The  posters will provide employees with information about what domestic violence is, its prevalence, and how they can get connected with support. It also describes healthy relationships.

“The County of Santa Barbara are committed to the safety and well-being of all county employees and residents. We have collaborated with Domestic Violence Solutions to stand against domestic violence by placing posters throughout our County buildings. These posters will help raise awareness of the resources available to break the silence around domestic violence.,” said Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams.

“I am grateful that Santa Barbara County is doing more to raise awareness around domestic violence and ensure workers know they are not alone in their times of need,” said Senator Limón. “Thank you to Domestic Violence Solutions for creating these posters and working with local governments to bring resources to the community.”  She plans to introduce legislation in the next session to have statewide support "with our partners to do more in terms of  bringing resources to survivors in  the workplace because we know that this information saves lives."

Domestic Violence Solutions Interim Director Ken Oplinger said, "we come together to say that staying silent is unacceptable that the only acceptable path is to speak up and speak out. Domestic violence is not an issue that is specific to one single country or place. It knows no no gender, no race, no ethnicity, no economic status,  and no sexual orientation. It happens all around the world and can happen to anyone."

Ultimately, the goal of having the posters where employees can easily access them is to remind survivors that they are not alone and help is available.

“We must always stand with and support survivors of domestic violence. The County is committed to building a community that is free from domestic violence by prioritizing prevention and intervention, while empowering people who have been harmed,” added Supervisor Gregg Hart.

Domestic violence is often thought of as a private issue that only happens at home. But that is not the case; 75% of victims stated that their abuser often interfered with their workday by sending harassing messages, phone calls, or emails. “By providing access to resources while individuals are at work, which is a place they are away from their abuser, it is the hope they will be encouraged to seek help,” said DVS Board Treasurer Patricia Ritchie.

Domestic violence cases have risen in recent years, in part because of the COVID crisis.

Richie said, "there are everyday barriers up for victims all the time and the pandemic just made it worse."

During the month of October which is Domestic Violence Action Month Mission Street Ice Cream and Yogurt in Santa Barbara is offering 10% of the proceeds ordered on every single scoop Sundae as a donation to Domestic Violence Solutions.

In what is often a difficult topic to discuss,  talking over ice cream can also help as an ice breaker.

Domestic Violence Solutions Development Director Tina Ballue said, "and this month is all about opening up the conversation of understanding the different levels of domestic violence. There is help out there and there is a corporation that is there to support  you  and the community is also supporting you."


Funds raised and through other donations help with the 24 hour services, and housing for those dealing with domestic violence.

