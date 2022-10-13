ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vstn9_0iXk9l4N00

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today.

The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Marshall House in Savannah is third on the list. USA Today describes a story claiming a doctor buried amputated body parts under the floorboards because the ground was too frozen to dig. The publication also mentions stories of ghost sightings in hallways and faucets turning on by themselves.

The hotel opened in 1851, according to its website. It was used as a Union hospital during the Civil War, according to the website.

Here’s how the rest of the top ranked haunted hotels stack up.

  1. Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York
  2. The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado
  3. The Marshall House in Savannah, Georgia
  4. Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake, New York
  5. Union Station Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee
  6. Malaga Inn in Mobile in Alabama
  7. The Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, Nevada
  8. 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa in Eureka Springs, Arkansas
  9. Admiral Fell Inn in Baltimore, Maryland
  10. Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast in Fall River, Massachusetts

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Professor receives backlash after ‘slave persona’ assignment The assignment was part of an Africana Studies class at San Diego State University. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Savannah, GA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Hotels#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Mizpah Hotel#Usa Today#The Marshall House#Union#The Stanley Hotel#Georgia Hotel Saranac#Crescent Hotel#Wsb Tv#Africana Studies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WJBF

99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSAV-TV

Where’s Bunny Ware, North GA Mountains Edition!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, Bunny Ware comes to us from North Georgia where all of the fantastic fall festivities are underway! With fall being in full swing up in North Georgia, these fun events are only a day trip away and worth the adventure!. Bunny visited our...
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore with family and friends, here is a list of four fantastic places in Georgia that are great options for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
195K+
Followers
134K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy