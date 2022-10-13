Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today.

The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022.

The Marshall House in Savannah is third on the list. USA Today describes a story claiming a doctor buried amputated body parts under the floorboards because the ground was too frozen to dig. The publication also mentions stories of ghost sightings in hallways and faucets turning on by themselves.

The hotel opened in 1851, according to its website. It was used as a Union hospital during the Civil War, according to the website.

Here’s how the rest of the top ranked haunted hotels stack up.

Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado The Marshall House in Savannah, Georgia Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake, New York Union Station Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee Malaga Inn in Mobile in Alabama The Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, Nevada 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa in Eureka Springs, Arkansas Admiral Fell Inn in Baltimore, Maryland Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast in Fall River, Massachusetts

