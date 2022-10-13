ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

Meeting results of Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on October 12

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved a Career Ladder Plan on October 12th. The plan provides work on the district’s curriculum and additional money for teachers. The plan has three stages related to hours and financial incentives. The board approved a Lau Plan for English Language Learner students....
NEWTOWN, MO
October 11 meeting results from the Princeton R-5 Board of Education

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education was presented information by Athletic Director Scott Ussery October 11th about Princeton’s projected participation in junior high school football in future years. The information showed a downward trend in student enrollment at Princeton R-5. At the junior high school level, it is estimated...
PRINCETON, MO
Audio: Dedication ceremony held for Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission hosted a dedication for the Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan on October 13th. The ceremony was within sight of the future dam construction. The project is the result of four decades of work by area leaders to bring a sustainable supply of...
MILAN, MO
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced

Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
TRENTON, MO
Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”

Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th. Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize. Operation Wildlife...
CAMERON, MO
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death

One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Albany man injured after SUV is struck by wheel on combine

An Albany resident was hurt Saturday afternoon on Highway 136 when the sports utility vehicle he was driving was hit by a wheel of a combine. The combine was being hauled by a truck on a flatbed. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Chadwick was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany with moderate...
ALBANY, MO
Car destroyed by fire in Trenton

A car is considered a total loss due to a fire in the parking area at Adams Park Apartments in Trenton on the morning of October 14th. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Derek Hert reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front engine compartment of the car owned by Angela Veirs. The smoke and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle.
TRENTON, MO
