Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began HereFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Related
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Town Opens Lottery For Popular Holiday Concert Tickets
Residents of the Town of Oyster Bay are invited to enter a lottery to get tickets for this year’s Town Holiday Concerts held in early December at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Brookville. “Due to the overwhelming popularity of these amazing shows, the Town hosts a lottery...
Melville Street Renamed to Include Hindu Leader
A street in Melville was changed Saturday to include the name of an international Hindu spiritual leader. Deshon Drive, home to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, was renamed in a ceremony to HH Pramukh Swami Drive / Deshon Dr. At Saturday’s ceremony, a sign with Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead hosts annual street fair
The stretch of Nassau Boulevard running alongside Hall’s Pond Park was abuzz with market stalls on Sunday as the West Hempstead Community Support Association held its annual fall street fair. Maureen Greenberg, the president of the community group, acted as lead organizer for the fair. “We get the permits...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Norwich family offers gift of karate to honor a black belt
Richard Treacy, of East Norwich, began his journey in martial arts when he was 5 years old, in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich PAL martial arts program. He earned a black belt in karate when he was 18. By then, the sport had changed his life, his father, Stephen said. Richard was always intuitive and sensitive — something of a peacemaker — and karate gave him a quiet confidence and an unyielding vigilance when it came to protecting others. If someone was bullied or ignored, Richard was there for them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oyster Fest returns this weekend after 2-year pause due to pandemic
News 12 Long Island's Caroline Flynn is in Oyster Bay with a preview of what you can expect this weekend.
midislandtimes.com
‘Haunted House’ Hamburgers come to Farmingdale
Most people would not think of a haunted house when they think of a hamburger, but Jordan Desner of Jericho is hoping to change that. On October 25th, one week before Halloween, Desner will open a new restaurant in Farmingdale called “Haunted House Hamburgers,” where he will combine world-class burgers, fries, and Halloween with elaborate monster and creature decor that would draw admiration from the most ardent Rocky Horror Picture Show devotee.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont High welcomes back its principal
The Elmont community rejoiced after the announcement that beloved Principal Kevin Dougherty, who had been placed on an unexplained leave of absence from Elmont Memorial High School at the start of the school year, was reinstated to his position, effective Oct. 11. Dougherty was placed on administrative leave for reasons...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Fully-renovated, state-of-the-art, backyard sanctuary, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located on “a quite dead-end street at 116 Fine Blvd., Todt Hill, boasts 12 rooms, a double-door entry to the grand foyer, a banquet-size dining room and a chef’s dream kitchen. Priced at $2,399,000, this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Herald Community Newspapers
Village mourns former justice
Frank E. Yannelli, of Rockville Centre, died on Oct. 3, at age 85. He was a husband, a father and a community leader who served as village justice for 25 years. Mayor Francis Murray said that Yannelli was beloved by the community for his kindness and generosity. “He was respected by his peers and the legal community for his fairness and knowledge of the law and was a fixture in the courtrooms of our county and village,” Murray said. “He will be truly missed. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”
Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
Ridgewood, Queens, Is North America’s Coolest Neighborhood. Please Don’t Ruin It.
It’s been two days, and thus far my beloved neighborhood—recently named the fourth coolest on the planet, and the coolest neighborhood in North America, by Time Out—seems relatively unsullied by having its fashionability made official. In Ridgewood, Queens, the artfully attired intellectuals lounging in patio chairs outside Topos Bookstore Cafe look genuinely cool, not affectedly cool. I have a favorite car parked on my block: its license plate says FEMBOY. Even on baleful rainy days, the atmosphere is cheery. Nevertheless, my neighbors seem surprised. Sure, we knew this place was beautiful and low-key, but everyone else was supposed to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald Community Newspapers
A department full of friendly faces
As part of the Oceanside Fire Department’s community outreach, a Fire Prevention Day at the Thomas Bettes Sr. Memorial Training Center was held on Sunday. There, locals met with firefighters, and for kids specifically, they met the friendly faces to run towards given a fire occurs. Informational for both...
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
Herald Community Newspapers
‘I wanted my store to feel like home’
Ididn’t want to be in queens or the city. I wanted my store to feel like home, and that’s what I feel in Baldwin.”. Members of the Baldwin community and local politicians celebrated the opening of Bites Galore Sweetique, a custom cake and sweets shop, with a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Herald Community Newspapers
Joel Meirowitz, a former Glen Cove judge and ‘waterman’ dies at 75
The whale ensnared in a net at Robert Moses State Park had just been released by lifeguards when Joel Meirowitz, also a lifeguard there, arrived with his son, Sam, and stepson, Noah Coons. The three immediately climbed into a lifeguard boat so they could swim with the whale. The boys,...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.
THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence High School Class of 1972 celebrates 50 years
Lawrence High School’s Class of 1972 reunited to commemorate its 50th anniversary with a party in the Atrium of Sunny Atlantic Beach Club in Atlantic Beach on Oct. 8. Friends got reacquainted over drinks, dinner and dessert during the four-hour reunion. Committee members Gary Carlton, Ken Davis, Mona (Mandel)...
Wantagh Middle School receives social media threat
News 12 learned of a letter sent to parents Wednesday saying the district was made aware of a concerning social media post by one of the students.
Comments / 0