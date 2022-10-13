Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
New 'Sonic Frontiers' Trailer Showcases Combat and Upgrade Systems
Throughout 2022, SEGA has treated Sonic fans to plenty of teasers and trailers regarding the latest Sonic title, Sonic Frontiers. Showing off the “open zone” islands that players will explore, beautiful landscapes have already been revealed. Now, a closer look at what fans can expect from the famous hedgehog himself has been shared.
PC Magazine
Shovel Knight Dig (for PC) Review
After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Yacht Club Games' Shovel Knight became an indie hit. Not only did we get the excellent original game, but three expansions that offered their own twists on retro-platforming goodness (not to mention puzzle and fighting games starring the helmeted hero). Shovel Knight Dig, co-developed by Nitrome, is the most ambitious spin-off yet. This $24.99 PC game turns familiar Shovel Knight gameplay into a new roguelike adventure. Although the swap ultimately leaves this game less fulfilling than the side-scrolling original, it still makes for a fun, endless journey to the center of the Earth.
NME
Valve registers ‘Neon Prime’ as game software trademark
Valve has registered a new trademark for us with video game software, in the form of Neon Prime. Two records have been listed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Neon Prime, filed by Valve in September. The “goods and services” section of one of these Neon Prime records shows that it can be used in “computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet.”
Polygon
The GameCube was the hottest fashion accessory of its time
It is October 2002 and you’re at Hollywood’s hottest party. To the left you see Paris Hilton, clad in an aqua-and-lime-swirled halter dress that would make a 2022 Depop-er swoon. To your right is Christina Aguilera, whose newsboy cap perches on her head as her cargo gauchos swing gingerly on her hips. At any other event, these divas would have all eyes on them, but here they are just specks amongst the rest of Hollywood’s early 2000s glitterati — Leonardo DiCaprio, Alicia Silverstone, the cast of Scrubs — all of whom carry the season’s hottest accessory:
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Pokémon is an electric frog named Bellibolt
Newly revealed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym leader Iono debuted her partner Pokémon on a livestream broadcast Friday. The newest Pokémon’s name is Bellibolt, and it generates electricity from its very cute, expandable belly. Specifically, the electricity is generated in that yellow circle that looks like a belly button, according to The Pokémon Company’s YouTube description.
Polygon
Magic: The Gathering collaborates with Junji Ito for four frightening cards
This week’s Magic: The Gathering Twitch stream previewed an interesting collaboration with Secret Lair, the drop series where fans have a limited chance to purchase a unique artistic take on their MTG cards. Previous drops have been inspired by pride, pop culture, and even Fortnite celebrations. Now, legendary horror artist Junji Ito will produce four cards in a Superdrop that has more surprises for Magic fans.
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Oct. 14-18
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.
Elden Ring dataminers uncover crumbs of DLC evidence in latest patch
There are also indicators of Elden Ring's long awaited ray tracing support.
Polygon
Acronym casts a long shadow over cyberpunk fashion
Like most kids in the ’90s, my ideas about futuristic fashion were primarily driven by the self-lacing Nike Air Mags in Back to the Future 2. As I got older, I started reading William Gibson and Neal Stephenson, whose sartorial visions of cyberpunk were filled with selective minimalism, practical jackets, and mirrorshades. In Pattern Recognition, Gibson’s protagonist, Cayce Pollard, is “literally, allergic to fashion” thanks to her work as a coolhunting brand researcher, and she sticks to plain basics. Her armor to withstand a world of inescapable logos: an MA-1 bomber jacket from Buzz Rickson, a niche Japanese company that re-creates U.S. military flight jackets (and that worked on a collection with Gibson).
