Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Invites Guests to Ales & Tails Pet Adoption Event, Sunday, Oct. 16

L to R: Promotional Graphic for Ales & Tails; Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive entrance. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) Tivoli Village and Las Vegas’ Jason Mahoney of ALT 107.5 will host Ales & Tails at The Piazza. This pet adoption event will include dogs onsite from the Samadhi Legacy Foundation and Heaven Can Wait Animal Society available for adoption. In addition, attendees can learn more about veterinarian care, dog training and animal welfare and safety from Durango Animal Hospital, imPETus Animal Training, Pawsunbroken Rescue & Sanctuary and Clark County Animal Protection Services.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Braud's Funnel Cake cafe

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas is Now Open

The ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is now open as the resort continues its rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. Designed by Aria Group, the 7,000-square-foot arcade is illuminated by a glow of bright neon lights and offers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience for all ages and skill levels. The venue...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Inside Springs Cafe, the New Brunch and Happy Hour Restaurant Overlooking Springs Preserve

This weekend, the restaurant space overlooking the lush Springs Preserve in Las Vegas reopens as the Springs Cafe. The cafe is a partnership between two local eateries, the nearly ten-year-old Bronze Cafe and northwest Las Vegas Aspire Coffee House. The bright and window-filled Springs Cafe will serve coffee, breakfast, and lunch inside and on the wrap-around balcony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

PHOTOS: It’s Halloween year-round at this Pahrump property

If you drive to 2851 Sunset St. in northwest Pahrump, you’ll come across what at first glance is one of the most unusual and weird sights you’ll find in Nevada: Coffinwood. This private residence owned by Bryan and Dusty Schoening has an actual human cemetery and pet cemetery...
PAHRUMP, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Make a splash at Mermaid School for Adults in Las Vegas

Here’s your chance to be the Little Mermaid with Mermaid School for Adults. The experience includes highlights like swimming (with a tail provided!) inside the 117,000-gallon aquarium and a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the aquarium. Silverton, 702.263.7777.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas

Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Live in one of Las Vegas' most exclusive communities

In addition to being one of the biggest master-planned communities in the country, Summerlin is also home to several exclusive communities. One of the most exclusive is Mountain Trails, nestled in the The Trails. It’s only 100 home sites, with guard-gated security ensuring your safety, not to mention a park, playground and tennis courts. And this exclusivity can be yours today, as a home has just become available there, one that promises as much space as you’ll ever need.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

8 Essential Experiences for Adrenaline Junkies in Las Vegas

From celebrity fine dining to big-name residencies to the oddities of Fremont Street, there are plenty of reasons to visit Las Vegas. What you might not know is that it’s also a haven for thrill-seekers, with more activities to get your adrenaline pumping than practically any other city in the world. Where else can you bungee jump off the side of a building, drive luxury cars on a professional racetrack, fly a plane over the Hoover Dam, and launch a grenade? If any of that sounds like a good time to you, you won’t want to miss our suggestions for how to indulge your sense of adventure in Sin City—these activities are guaranteed to get your heart racing faster than any game of poker or blackjack.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

What's cooking? Plenty of new restaurants are coming to Las Vegas

It doesn’t seem like too long ago that production shows, concerts, gaming and sporting events were the main driving forces when it came to tourists booking plane tickets to Las Vegas. But now you can add another element to that equation: Restaurants. Our dining scene has exploded so much—and with so much quality—that it’s impossible to ignore. I know from personal experience that tourists are now coming here just to eat at a specific establishment. Food is life, true, but for a growing number of Las Vegas visitors, life is food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Las Vegas Breweries, Wineries, Cocktail Lounges To Visit

Raising a glass in celebration is a Las Vegas custom for many, as the destination boasts world-class bars, nightclubs and cocktail lounges that are as diverse as they are vast. Local Las Vegas breweries and wineries, as well as extremely sip-worthy special events, also offer visitors a reason to tantalize...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip

There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
LAS VEGAS, NV

