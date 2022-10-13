Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
The Second Annual Neon Dog Walk Raises The Woof in October
The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is unleashing details about...
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Invites Guests to Ales & Tails Pet Adoption Event, Sunday, Oct. 16
L to R: Promotional Graphic for Ales & Tails; Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive entrance. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) Tivoli Village and Las Vegas’ Jason Mahoney of ALT 107.5 will host Ales & Tails at The Piazza. This pet adoption event will include dogs onsite from the Samadhi Legacy Foundation and Heaven Can Wait Animal Society available for adoption. In addition, attendees can learn more about veterinarian care, dog training and animal welfare and safety from Durango Animal Hospital, imPETus Animal Training, Pawsunbroken Rescue & Sanctuary and Clark County Animal Protection Services.
Las Vegas community comes together for candlelight vigil to honor fallen officer
On Saturday, hundreds of people came together to remember a fallen Metro police officer who died Thursday morning.
news3lv.com
Braud's Funnel Cake cafe
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foodgressing.com
ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas is Now Open
The ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is now open as the resort continues its rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. Designed by Aria Group, the 7,000-square-foot arcade is illuminated by a glow of bright neon lights and offers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience for all ages and skill levels. The venue...
Eater
Inside Springs Cafe, the New Brunch and Happy Hour Restaurant Overlooking Springs Preserve
This weekend, the restaurant space overlooking the lush Springs Preserve in Las Vegas reopens as the Springs Cafe. The cafe is a partnership between two local eateries, the nearly ten-year-old Bronze Cafe and northwest Las Vegas Aspire Coffee House. The bright and window-filled Springs Cafe will serve coffee, breakfast, and lunch inside and on the wrap-around balcony.
pvtimes.com
PHOTOS: It’s Halloween year-round at this Pahrump property
If you drive to 2851 Sunset St. in northwest Pahrump, you’ll come across what at first glance is one of the most unusual and weird sights you’ll find in Nevada: Coffinwood. This private residence owned by Bryan and Dusty Schoening has an actual human cemetery and pet cemetery...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Make a splash at Mermaid School for Adults in Las Vegas
Here’s your chance to be the Little Mermaid with Mermaid School for Adults. The experience includes highlights like swimming (with a tail provided!) inside the 117,000-gallon aquarium and a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the aquarium. Silverton, 702.263.7777.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jammin1057.com
New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Live in one of Las Vegas' most exclusive communities
In addition to being one of the biggest master-planned communities in the country, Summerlin is also home to several exclusive communities. One of the most exclusive is Mountain Trails, nestled in the The Trails. It’s only 100 home sites, with guard-gated security ensuring your safety, not to mention a park, playground and tennis courts. And this exclusivity can be yours today, as a home has just become available there, one that promises as much space as you’ll ever need.
vegas24seven.com
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
8newsnow.com
Twisted ‘tail’ of Las Vegas first responders saving a crafty kitten
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When a cat gets stuck up a tree, who gets the call? The old belief is that firefighters will rush to the rescue. What about a cat stuck in a car or behind a bathroom sink? It turns out firefighters also respond to this – with approval – along with police ready to help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Nye County Sheriff’s Office brings out metal detectors for homecoming game and dance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook it is staffing a metal detector station and x-ray equipment at Friday night’s homecoming football game and dance at Pahrump Valley High School. In the post, the department writes, “Although it is sad that we...
Las Vegas’ When We Were Young 2023 festival tickets sell out 2 hours after pre-sale goes live
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just two hours after the When We Were Young 2023 festival pre-sale went live Friday morning, the tickets were sold out. Tickets for next year’s festival went on sale roughly a week before the 2022 festival was slated to begin on Oct. 22. Two hours before the pre-sale went live at […]
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
One might not think that a desert is a place full of nature, history, and vast visual beauty. Welcome to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. This amazing park is located about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. And approximately 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada; a small unincorporated town located at the north end of Lake Mead, this park is a true geological wonder.
Thrillist
8 Essential Experiences for Adrenaline Junkies in Las Vegas
From celebrity fine dining to big-name residencies to the oddities of Fremont Street, there are plenty of reasons to visit Las Vegas. What you might not know is that it’s also a haven for thrill-seekers, with more activities to get your adrenaline pumping than practically any other city in the world. Where else can you bungee jump off the side of a building, drive luxury cars on a professional racetrack, fly a plane over the Hoover Dam, and launch a grenade? If any of that sounds like a good time to you, you won’t want to miss our suggestions for how to indulge your sense of adventure in Sin City—these activities are guaranteed to get your heart racing faster than any game of poker or blackjack.
lasvegasmagazine.com
What's cooking? Plenty of new restaurants are coming to Las Vegas
It doesn’t seem like too long ago that production shows, concerts, gaming and sporting events were the main driving forces when it came to tourists booking plane tickets to Las Vegas. But now you can add another element to that equation: Restaurants. Our dining scene has exploded so much—and with so much quality—that it’s impossible to ignore. I know from personal experience that tourists are now coming here just to eat at a specific establishment. Food is life, true, but for a growing number of Las Vegas visitors, life is food.
foodgressing.com
Las Vegas Breweries, Wineries, Cocktail Lounges To Visit
Raising a glass in celebration is a Las Vegas custom for many, as the destination boasts world-class bars, nightclubs and cocktail lounges that are as diverse as they are vast. Local Las Vegas breweries and wineries, as well as extremely sip-worthy special events, also offer visitors a reason to tantalize...
news3lv.com
Bonanno's New York Pizza serves up contest for National Pizza Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October is National Pizza Month, so why not spend it at a family-owned pizza joint?. Brian Escalante and Maria Bonanno joined us to talk about Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen and their special contest this month.
963kklz.com
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
Comments / 1