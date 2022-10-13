Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Winners announced in Missouri Day Festival Parade
The Missouri Day Festival Parade on Saturday in Trenton had fifty entries and twenty-two marching bands. The Spirit of Missouri Day award went to Moore’s Woodworking and Construction. The award is for the entry best following the Missouri Day theme, which this year was “Homegrown Since 1985.” Moore’s Woodworking and Construction also was recognized as having the best business entry.
kttn.com
Audio: Dedication ceremony held for Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan
The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission hosted a dedication for the Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan on October 13th. The ceremony was within sight of the future dam construction. The project is the result of four decades of work by area leaders to bring a sustainable supply of...
mycameronnews.com
Dozens of area band expected for fourth annual Cameron MarchFest
Preparations are underway as Cameron plans to host thousands of participants and onlookers for the fourth annual MarchFest. With more than 20 area high school bands expected to converge on Cameron, city workers began handing banners, setting up picnic tables and a variety of other checklist items ahead of Saturday’s multiple event contest.
kttn.com
Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”
Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th. Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize. Operation Wildlife...
kttn.com
Missouri Day Parade: Throwing of candy from parade entries is prohibited
When the Missouri Day Parade travels the streets in Trenton Saturday morning, the sponsoring Trenton Rotary Club is reminding parade participants to not throw candy from their entries. Instead, the club suggests a parade entry be accompanied by walkers who can hand out candy to spectators along the route. Rotary...
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II Surplus Auction
An auction of Chillicothe R-II School District surplus will be October 21st at 10:00 am at the High School Parking Lot. Items will be available from the High School, Middle School, Chillicothe Elementary School, and Grand River Tech. Items to be sold range from dining room items, kitchen items, shelving,...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kttn.com
Meeting results of Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on October 12
The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved a Career Ladder Plan on October 12th. The plan provides work on the district’s curriculum and additional money for teachers. The plan has three stages related to hours and financial incentives. The board approved a Lau Plan for English Language Learner students....
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
kttn.com
October 11 meeting results from the Princeton R-5 Board of Education
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education was presented information by Athletic Director Scott Ussery October 11th about Princeton’s projected participation in junior high school football in future years. The information showed a downward trend in student enrollment at Princeton R-5. At the junior high school level, it is estimated...
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
kttn.com
Wind a contributing factor in fire that burned 12 acres of a cornfield
About 12 acres of a cornfield burned in a fire near Grundy County Route Y on October 14th. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports two of the acres of corn that burned on property owned by Dennis Morris had not been shelled, and around 10 acres had been.
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
northwestmoinfo.com
Saturday Afternoon Accident Injures Albany Man
NEW HAMPTON, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Saturday afternoon in New Hampton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 38-year old Princeton resident David Tatum was eastbound on US 36 around 4 in the afternoon. Tatum was hauling a combine on a flat bed. A wheel of the combine crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by 41-year old Ronald Chadwick of Albany. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop.
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:46 am, Officer made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W. Business 36. K9 Enoch was called to the scene and a positive reaction from Enoch led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released.
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Arrested Following Recovery of Stolen Property
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in the arrest of two Bethany men. A release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers served three search warrants on Friday resulting in the recovery of over $5,000 worth of stolen goods. Authorities arrested Kevin Nible and Richard Owens in connection with the thefts.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
