Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
AMBUSH Applies A Vibrant Blue And Yellow Color Scheme To Its Nike Air Force 1 Low
Under Yoon Ahn’s guidance, AMBUSH has gone from niche fashion brand to a better known name in streetwear with exciting footwear collaborations constantly in the works. Ahead of the holiday season, another Nike Air Force 1 Low by the Far East Asian imprint has surfaced, only this time donning a vibrant blue and yellow colorway.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
Jordan Reserve Restock: Infrared 4s, Neapolitan 3s, And More
Another Jordan Reserve restock on the Nike SNKRS App is scheduled to go down on October 12th, 2022 beginning at 11am ET. Among the returning footwear is the highly popular Air Jordan 4 “Infrared”, Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”, the women’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan”, and much more. See the official list of footwear below and check the Nike SNKRS App at 11am ET if you’re looking to secure a pair.
Floral Embroidery Decorates This Upcoming Air Jordan 12 For Girls
Every so often, Jordan Brand will arrange an Air Jordan Retro exclusively for girls, adding design elements that speak more to the growing community of lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 12 release hits it right on the head, delivering yet another classic for the new generation. Using a clean...
The Jordan Dub Zero Shines In A “Light Smoke Grey” Palette
Hate it or love it, Jordan Dub Zeros and hybrid models are here to stay. Now appearing in a familiar blend of white and grey, this Jordan Dub Zero captures all that a Jordan Brand fanatic is looking for in a casual lifestyle shoe. Patent leather adds an unmistakeable gloss on the mudguard, while the laser-etched graphic that originated in 2005 comes through in a gold-like shade (actually the innards of the leather panel). Matte silver bumpers with the Y2K-era JORDAN logo returns to the heel, although we must point out that these lake the woven panel beneath the heel spoiler.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
Balenciaga's Lay's Potato Chip Bag has a price tag of $1,800
Balenciaga has teamed up with Frito-Lay to create handbags inspired a potato chip bag. The bags are rumored to have a high price tag of $1,800.
The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style
The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus
Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Gorge Green” Unveiled: Photos
A new Air Jordan 1 High OG is preparing for a November release. One of the most revered Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It has a rich history as Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe, and these days, it continues to be seen as some of his best work. Every single year, you can be sure that this colorway is going to get a whole slew of new offerings.
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1
Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Dashed With Colorful Markers
After getting through the start of a brand new school year, The Swoosh is continuing to delve out its Grade School offerings and subsequent in-line collections. Drawing upon the graffiti art style of the late Keith Haring that’s been officially linked to Reebok and adidas, the Nike Air Force 1 is joining the influenced kids exclusive pack that already includes a Nike Blazer Mid.
