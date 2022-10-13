ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Reveals Ad-Supported Tier Launch Date And Pricing, Which Undercuts Disney

Netflix is undercutting Disney+ on price by a dollar a month as it prepares for a landmark expansion into advertising-supported streaming. The company said its new subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and will launch November 3 in the U.S., more than a month before Disney’s December 8 rollout of the ad-supported version of Disney+. Canada and Mexico will get the new plan November 1 and two days later it will go live in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UK, with Spain following on November 10. In the U.S., the entry-level...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Mexico#Warnermedia#Hbo
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
SHOPPING
Vibe

Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked

Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Brazil
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
TV & VIDEOS
Motley Fool

97 Reasons to Double Down on Netflix Stock

Netflix has performed relatively well overseas despite losing customers at home. It has commissioned more foreign-language content than U.S. programming. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery has been shutting down non-U.S. content. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
BUSINESS
France 24

Netflix to debut subscription with ads

Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy