(KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says the field fire near KY 408 has been extinguished and there is no longer an imminent danger to residences. While the fire today is believed to be a result of farm equipment, the Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public of KRS 149.400 declaring Oct. 1 through Dec. 15 as a fire hazard season and establishing a statewide burn ban between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO