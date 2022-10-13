Read full article on original website
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows
I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.
Scientists Find Forever Chemicals in Multiple Insecticides
There’s an old adage cautioning people about situations in which the cure for a particular condition ends up being worse than the disease it’s meant to address. And perhaps everything old is new again, because the presence of PFAS — or “forever chemicals” — has been detected in a number of ubiquitous places, pointing to the ways in which they have become intertwined with nearly every aspect of everyday life.
Why bees love weed — and why it might even be good for them
"Isn't it beautiful?" a friend once asked me as we shared a joint in The Netherlands. "We're only smoking flowers." She was right. Marijuana, the dried and processed product of Cannabis sativa plants, is the flowery part, as opposed to tobacco or tea leaves. When people say they enjoy smoking "bud," it's meant literally. Despite how obvious this may seem, it's always struck me as quietly awe-inspiring.
natureworldnews.com
A New Research Investigates How Brazilian Cattle Farmers Adapt to Climate Change in the Amazon
Global agricultural producers must adjust to shifting weather patterns. Much research has focused on agricultural mitigation techniques, but animal farmers have particular concerns. New research looks at how Brazilian cattle farmers are dealing with climate change in the Amazon. According to a previous study, the dry season is rising by...
Phys.org
Fungus living inside cave crickets reveals fungal evolution steps
Sometimes, the answers to questions about evolution can be found in the strangest of places. For example, researchers from Japan have now discovered that a fungus found in cave cricket feces can help to shine a light on fungal evolution. In a study published last month in Mycologia, a research...
Phys.org
Scientists scour global waters testing ocean plankton and pollution
After a near two-year "Microbiome" mission around the world, scientists said on Saturday they had gathered thousands of samples of marine micro-organisms in a bid to better understand ocean plankton and pollution. The survey was carried out from the 33-year-old Tara research schooner, which returned to her home port of...
earth.com
Genetic study will help protect the Aldabra giant tortoise
Experts at the University of Zurich have now decoded the genome of the Aldabra giant tortoise. The research will not only help to secure a future for these tortoises in the wild, but could also help to explain how these remarkable creatures can live for more than 100 years. “The...
Phys.org
Stone projectile skills helped foragers occupy rainforests during southern Asia migration
Griffith University has played a key role in new research that shows hunter-gatherers used miniaturized stone tools and bone projectile points to consistently hunt a range of animals in the Sri Lankan rainforests over the past 45,000 years. Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution...
Cotton on: one of Australia's most lucrative farming industries is in the firing line as climate change worsens
The northern Murray-Darling Basin produces 93% of Australia’s cotton. Cotton is one of Australia’s biggest agricultural industries – worth about A$2 billion each year – and a steady supply of water is crucial for production. Our recently published research reveals that since the 1990s, average April-May rainfall in the northern basin has decreased significantly. The decrease coincides with accelerated climate change. Our research also found average or below-average rainfall in the remaining cool season months June to September. Without substantial spring or summer rain, this leads to less rainfall runoff in dams – and less water to irrigate cotton and...
Phys.org
How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution
Oxygen levels in the Earth's atmosphere are likely to have "fluctuated wildly" 1 billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animal life, according to new research. . Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen developed in three stages, starting with what is known as the Great Oxidation Event around 2...
Phys.org
A new technique for observing gene activity in a test tube
When searching for the causes of illnesses and developing new treatments, it is absolutely vital to have a precise understanding of the genetic fundamentals. Würzburg researchers have devised a new technique for this purpose. Pathological processes are usually characterized by altered gene activity in the cells affected. So, gaining...
Phys.org
How alpine plants respond to climate change
Researchers from ETH Zurich are studying how alpine vegetation is responding to a warming climate—and how some plant communities are continuing to stand firm against newcomers from lower elevations. A glance down the vertiginous slope is enough to create a dizzying sensation of being airborne. Far below is the...
Phys.org
Improving phosphorus recycling from sewage sludge
Phosphorus is an important raw material, especially as a fertilizer for agriculture. But in water bodies, it deteriorates the water quality. Since the 1980s, phosphate precipitation has therefore been one of the core processes in municipal wastewater treatment plants. Phosphorus is bound with salts in the sewage sludge. However, because this raw material is also becoming increasingly scarce, it should be recovered there. This can be achieved, for example, if it is present in bound form as vivianite. Researchers from the Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) have investigated which factors promote the formation of vivianite and thus increase the amount of recoverable phosphorus.
Phys.org
Microclimatic variation mainly drives species composition and phylogenetic structure of epiphytic communities
Epiphytic communities offer an original framework to disentangle the contributions of environmental filters, biotic interactions and dispersal limitations to community structure at fine spatial scales. Bryophytes are ideal models to investigate the impact of microclimatic variation on community composition. However, no studies have examined the relationship between microclimatic variation and species composition in a spatially explicit framework for epiphytes.
Phys.org
Deadly piston pump: How a colonization factor is secreted by bacterial type 4 pili
Bacterial infectious diseases are still a huge contributor to global disease burden and with antibiotic resistance on the rise worldwide there is an urgent need for novel treatment strategies against bacteria. One of the most devastating bacterial infections is Cholera, caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, which has been in its seventh ongoing pandemic since 1961. Now, a research group led by Osaka University in Japan has shed light on a specific protein interaction that has the potential to be a novel target in Cholera treatment.
Phys.org
Model suggests Indian Ocean Dipole changes are reducing wheat yields in Australia
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China and Australia attributes reduced rainfall on Australian wheat fields to disruptions to the Indian Ocean Dipole due to climate change. The study is published in Nature Food. Prior research has shown that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has a major...
Phys.org
Identifying a key mechanism in cells' ability to adapt their growth to changing environmental conditions
How do cells manage to quickly adapt their growth to changing environmental conditions? A new study by a research team from Würzburg provides an answer to this question. Regardless of whether it is a single-celled organism or a mammal, a plankton, or a sequoia: growth is a basic principle of all life on this earth. And the starting point of this growth is usually the cell: for this to happen, it must double its components and ingredients within a short time so that it can then divide and set growth in motion.
Phys.org
Discovery of family of hormones may be key to increased crop yields
Crops often face harsh growing environments. Instead of using energy for growth, factors such as disease, extreme temperatures, and salty soils force plants to use it to respond to the resulting stress. This is known as the "growth-stress response trade-off". Now, a group of researchers from Nagoya University has discovered a previously unknown pathway that regulates whether a plant uses its resources for growth or stress tolerance. This discovery could enable the stress response to be controlled under agricultural conditions, increasing crop yields. They published the findings in the journal Science.
