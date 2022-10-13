Read full article on original website
Colette frye
3d ago
God bless this little baby. my heart breaks for him. if the so called "mother" is a prime suspect, why is she not under arrest?
Gerri Brown
3d ago
I wish they could find this poor little boy.. I've been following this from me to beginning and it's so sad. I love my children I could never hurt them. She should at least admit what she did but she did so the little boy could at least be found. If she did something she should at least have the grandparents have him
Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon: Mom now 'main focus' of investigation, police search for child's remains
Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is now the "main focus" of the investigation into the boy's disappearance and death, police said.
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
Georgia authorities say missing toddler Quinton Simon is likely dead and call his mom a 'prime suspect'
Georgia officials said Wednesday night that they think a 20-month-old toddler who was reported missing a week ago is dead. Chatham County police tweeted that they consider Quinton Simon's mother to be "the prime suspect in his disappearance and death," but they also said no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.
WALB 10
Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday. Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence. Not just people living in the area but...
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Savannah man faces 10 years in prison after brandishing a gun while shoplifting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Chatham County man with a lengthy criminal record faces 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he previously plead guilty to […]
‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter. The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
thedariennews.net
GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong
McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
wtoc.com
Georgia native plays alongside Keith Urban after suffering brain damage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this week we introduced you to Destiny Rhodes. Destiny suffered brain damage as a child and as a result dealt with cognitive impairments, like regular seizures and a struggle to communicate most of her life. That is until she discovered Keith Urban’s music which she...
WJCL
Police issue statement on new evidence seized in search for missing Savannah toddler
Update 5 p.m.: WJCL did request to speak with Chief Hadley. Our request was denied. Update 1:53 p.m.: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued a statement on the case. The following is from John Bischoff, vice president of the division's missing children division:. “As the search...
