ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 6

Colette frye
3d ago

God bless this little baby. my heart breaks for him. if the so called "mother" is a prime suspect, why is she not under arrest?

Reply(1)
5
Gerri Brown
3d ago

I wish they could find this poor little boy.. I've been following this from me to beginning and it's so sad. I love my children I could never hurt them. She should at least admit what she did but she did so the little boy could at least be found. If she did something she should at least have the grandparents have him

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS 42

‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.  The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedariennews.net

GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong

McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

December-like chill lurking as strong cold front arrives next week

A strong cold front is lurking for next week and it may deliver a December-like chill to the Southeast. The temperature drop would include highs in the 60s and potentially lows in the 30s and 40s. The coldest temperatures would reside across inland locations. The Climate Prediction Center has a...
SAVANNAH, GA
NBC News

NBC News

516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy