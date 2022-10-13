ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step

CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
Dealing with NYC's housing lottery

New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
CBS New York

Students, staffers protest Fordham University COVID vaccine mandate

NEW YORK -- A protest was held Friday at Fordham University over the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. All students and staff must be up to date on their boosters by Nov. 1 in order to be allowed on campus.CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on protesters' concerns and the school's response.There were honks of support for the demonstrators standing outside the main entrance to the Bronx campus. Dozens of students, staffers and parents made their voices heard against the school's vaccine mandate."My body, my choice, freedom. This is America," staffer Virginia Ungaro said."I have read some reports about myocarditis and other...
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NY1

First City of Forest Day in NYC

More than 60 people gathered in Prospect Park Saturday to volunteer as part of the first City of Forest Day. “I feel good because I’m helping the park out. I like biking in here,” 10-year-old volunteer, Samuel Flexer, said. This event was one of over 50 events being...
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
The Staten Island Advance

Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
CBS New York

Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot

NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords

A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
