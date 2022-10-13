NEW YORK -- A protest was held Friday at Fordham University over the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. All students and staff must be up to date on their boosters by Nov. 1 in order to be allowed on campus.CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on protesters' concerns and the school's response.There were honks of support for the demonstrators standing outside the main entrance to the Bronx campus. Dozens of students, staffers and parents made their voices heard against the school's vaccine mandate."My body, my choice, freedom. This is America," staffer Virginia Ungaro said."I have read some reports about myocarditis and other...

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO