PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
NY1
Staten Island Borough President marks 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy
Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella joins “In Focus” to mark nearly 10 years since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New York City, where 44 residents lost their lives. More than half of those individuals were on Staten Island. Superstorm Sandy left a path of devastation that changed...
qudach.com
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
NY1
Dealing with NYC's housing lottery
New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NY1
To solve NYC's housing crisis, large-scale developments are being considered
There is no perfect solution to New York City’s daunting housing problem. But amid soaring rent prices and surging population growth, some city officials are ready to begin somewhere to address the crisis. “This is the site on which we’re going to building the Halletts North project,” City Councilmember...
Students, staffers protest Fordham University COVID vaccine mandate
NEW YORK -- A protest was held Friday at Fordham University over the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. All students and staff must be up to date on their boosters by Nov. 1 in order to be allowed on campus.CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on protesters' concerns and the school's response.There were honks of support for the demonstrators standing outside the main entrance to the Bronx campus. Dozens of students, staffers and parents made their voices heard against the school's vaccine mandate."My body, my choice, freedom. This is America," staffer Virginia Ungaro said."I have read some reports about myocarditis and other...
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NY1
First City of Forest Day in NYC
More than 60 people gathered in Prospect Park Saturday to volunteer as part of the first City of Forest Day. “I feel good because I’m helping the park out. I like biking in here,” 10-year-old volunteer, Samuel Flexer, said. This event was one of over 50 events being...
Clothing, coats, Metrocards for asylum seekers needed: New South Shore drop off center to open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the borough now housing about 300 asylum seekers -- many of whom recently arrived in this country with nothing but the clothing on their backs -- there is a great need for donations of clothing, food and daily essentials to help them get on their feet in this country.
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
Row NYC is a luxury Midtown hotel that will become the 2nd migrant relief center in New York City
Row NYC is a luxury hotel that is the latest location to help families making the dangerous trip across the border to the city. This posh relief center will initially serve 200 families but could expand in the coming weeks. It's unclear when the hotel will actually start accepting migrant families.
IN DEPTH: NYC Health Commissioner on COVID fatigue
COVID cases in the city are stable, but there are concerns about what happens as the weather gets colder.
Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
