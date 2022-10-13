ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts and George Clooney reveal real reason they never dated

Will they or won’t they?!

They won’t

Superstar actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney sat down for a chat with Access Hollywood recently ahead of the release of their new romantic comedy, “Ticket to Paradise,” and even touched on why the pair have never become a romantic item.

Host Kit Hoover asked the duo quick questions during the interview about their longtime friendship and working relationship.

Clooney’s first impression of Roberts was that she made him laugh and Roberts first noticed how “gentle” Clooney was. When asked what quality they admired in each other – Clooney talked of his costar’s “kindness,” while Roberts praised his “fortitude.”

Then Hoover hit them with the big one: “Did you ever have a no-dating policy back in the day… Years and years ago before you were ever in a relationship?

“To not date each other? I don’t think we needed to state it!” Roberts responded.

According to Clooney, the two never took it to “a different level” because “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. And we were fast friends right away. So it was nothing, but it’s been nothing but fun for us. So, I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”

“Ticket to Paradise” will mark Roberts and Clooney’s sixth time sharing the silver screen together. In the film they play a divorced couple who band together to halt the marriage of their daughter to a guy she has only just met.

“Ticket to Paradise” open in theaters Oct. 21.

