‘Narcos’ Profits Suit Settles Ahead of Trial

Narcos producer Gaumont Television and veteran TV exec Katie O’Connell Marsh have settled their dispute over profits from that series and several others a week before the fight was set for trial.

Marsh in February 2018 sued Gaumont claiming she was owed millions in profits on Narcos , Hannibal, Hemlock Grove and F Is for Family . Gaumont filed its own complaint a few months later, alleging it didn’t have to pay her because she breached her termination agreement by disclosing the company’s trade secrets.

As the parties proceeded toward an Oct. 17 trial, L.A. County Superior Court judge Holly Fujie had issued decisions trimming the case against Marsh to just one claim for breach of contract, while multiple claims against Gaumont were still pending, including breach of contract and fraud, which could have resulted in punitive damages.

On Monday and Tuesday, the parties filed requests for dismissal. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Marsh’s attorney, John Berlinski of Bird Marella, on Thursday responded to THR’s request for comment with this statement: “Ms. Marsh is very pleased with the outcome of this matter and wishes Gaumont nothing but success going forward.”

In August, the series sparked a spin-off suit . In that dispute, director José Padilha sued showrunner Eric Newman, claiming his production partner is shorting him millions in profits from the series.